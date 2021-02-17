You May Love Fried Food, but Your Body Does Not

#heart #disease #health #fried #foods

“You may love fried food, but your body certainly does not“

This new study reveal a definite trend line connecting fried food to cardiovascular events, coronary heart disease, and heart failure. For every 4oz a person eats, the risks increase by up to 12%.

Researchers from Shenzhen University discovered that eating just 4 oz of fried food increases the risk of heart disease and strokes.

The study compared people who ate the lowest amounts of fried food to those who make fried foods a regular part of their diet.

Researchers found the highest eaters of fried foods have a 28% greater risk of suffering a major cardiovascular event, such as heart disease and heart failure.

A Key reasons fried foods are so bad for us is because of the oils they oils fried in.

One of the most hazardous fats in the human diet is omega-6 linoleic acid (LA), and there is evidence to suggest excessive amounts of LA play a role in most chronic diseases, especially Top killers such as heart disease.

Study authors say there are a number of possible explanations.

Researchers say fried foods increase energy intake due to the amount of fat in them. They also generate harmful trans fatty acids from the hydrogenated vegetable oils used in cooking them.

“Frying also boosts the production of chemical by-products involved in the body’s inflammatory response, while foods, such as fried chicken and French fries, are usually high in added salt, and often accompanied by sugar-sweetened drinks, particularly when served in fast food restaurants,” the researchers wrote.

A study published in BMJ Journals backs up the heart health risks of these types of fats, especially “when consumed in the form of industrial seed oils commonly referred to as ‘vegetable oils.’”

