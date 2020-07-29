YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical (1558.HK) HEFFX Strong Buy

$1558.HK #YiChang #HEC #ChangJiang #HongKong #HSI #Stocks

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical

Ticker: 1558.HK

Price: HKD12.26

Recommendation: Strong Buy

Business Summary

YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical products.

The Company is also engaged in the research and development, marketing and distribution of pharmaceuticals.

The products of the Company include anti-viral drugs, endocrine and metabolic drugs and cardiovascular drugs.

Its main products include Kewei, Ertongshu, Oumeining, Xinhaining and Xining.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 15.20.

The projected upper bound is: 13.66.

The projected lower bound is: 10.77.

The projected closing price is: 12.21.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 21 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 7 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 49.5192. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 34.18. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 51 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -119.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 10 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

HEC PHARM closed down -0.680 at 12.260. Volume was 25% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 13% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 12.940 12.940 12.100 12.260 7,988,600

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 13.31 14.44 18.84 Volatility: 76 64 63 Volume: 10,822,755 6,536,447 6,258,809

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

HEC PHARM is currently 34.9% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 1558.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 1558.HK and have had this outlook for the last 7 periods. The security price has set a new 14-period low while our momentum oscillator has not. This is a bullish divergence.