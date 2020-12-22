XRP: USD/XRP (XRP=) CEO Warns SEC May Sue Company Over XRP Sales

$XRP #Ripple #Crypto #Cryptocurrencies #FX #Trading #Markets

XRP

Ticker: XRP=

Price: $0.5453

XRP Outlook

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to sue Ripple over its sale of XRP, CEO Brad Garlinghouse said Monday.

According to Fortune, the lawsuit will be filed in the near future, though no specific date has been provided yet. The suit had not been filed as of press time. Ripple cofounder Chris Larsen and Garlinghouse will be named defendants alongside the firm, Garlinghouse said.

“It’s an attack on the entire crypto industry and American innovation,” Brad Garlinghouse said in an emailed statement.

In an emailed statement, outside counsel Michael Kellogg, of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick said, “This complaint is wrong as a matter of law. Other major branches of the U.S. government, including the Justice Department and the Treasury Department’s FinCen, have already determined that XRP is a currency. Transactions in XRP thus fall outside the scope of the federal securities laws. This is not the first time the SEC has tried to go beyond its statutory authority. The courts have corrected it before and will do so again.”

Ripple received word Monday that the SEC intended to sue, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ripple is already being sued by XRP investors in a putative class-action lawsuit, on claims that the company said XRP’s price would rise. That suit, which began in 2018, continues its course through the courts.

The company has previously paid $700,000 in fines on charges it violated aspects of the Bank Secrecy Act brought by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), as well as an additional $450,000 in fines to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 0.69.

The projected lower bound is: 0.41.

The projected closing price is: 0.55.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 51.4205. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 26 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 51.29. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 22 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 17 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX XRP= closed down -0.031 at 0.545. Volume was 9% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 4% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 0.570 0.584 0.545 0.545 102,566

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 0.54 0.45 0.29 Volatility: 165 167 100 Volume: 168,611 149,257 92,099

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX XRP= is currently 87.7% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of XRP= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XRP= and have had this outlook for the last 6 periods.