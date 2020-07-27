X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Expected To Rise

$XYF #NYSE #USA #XFinancial #Stocks #Markets #Trading

X Financial

Ticker: NYSE:XYF

Price: $0.84

Business Summary

X FINANCIAL is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of technology-driven personal finance services.

The Company’s products primarily include Xiaoying Card Loan and Xiaoying Preferred Loan.

The Company is also engaged in the provision of investment opportunities to investors through its wealth management platform, Xiaoying Wealth Management.

The Company’s WinSAFE risk control system builds risk profiles of its prospective borrowers upon data from credit information providers.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 1.01.

The projected lower bound is: 0.69.

The projected closing price is: 0.85.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 2 white candles and 8 black candles for a net of 6 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 23 white candles and 26 black candles for a net of 3 black candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 23.4782. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 31 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 44.64. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 91 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -76. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 12 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

X FINANCIAL closed down -0.002 at 0.848. Volume was 0% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 31% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 0.852 0.868 0.820 0.848 23,825

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 0.88 0.88 1.31 Volatility: 43 118 113 Volume: 12,584 37,765 18,603

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

X FINANCIAL is currently 35.4% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of XYF.N at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XYF.N and have had this outlook for the last 15 periods.