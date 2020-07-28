Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Struggles as Covid-19 Continues

$WH #COVID19

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Highlights include:

Diluted loss per share was $1.86, and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.10.

Net loss was $174 million for the second quarter and adjusted net income was $9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $63 million.

System-wide rooms remained flat year-over-year.

Global comparable RevPAR declined 54% year-over-year.

Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.

“We generated positive adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, driven by our drive-to and leisure-oriented franchise business model, along with our immediate and concerted cost savings initiatives,” said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. “We were pleased to see a steady improvement in Average Daily Rate, Occupancy and RevPAR over the past three months. Our select-service, small business owners are uniquely positioned to both remain open and capture emerging travel demand, whatever the shape of the recovery may be. Approximately 85% of our hotels have remained open globally throughout the pandemic, and over 99% of our domestic hotels are open today. Importantly, our economy and midscale brands continue to outperform versus their local markets. We remain committed to supporting our owners during this difficult period, while showing our guests and team members that they can “Count on Us” to put their safety first.”

Revenues declined to $258 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $533 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decline includes lower pass-through cost-reimbursement revenues of $94 million, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA, in the Company’s hotel management business. Excluding cost-reimbursement revenues, revenues declined $181 million reflecting a 54% decline in comparable RevPAR and the impact from hotels temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The Company generated a net loss of $174 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting $1.71 per diluted share in non-cash impairment charges related to certain intangible assets and $0.18 per diluted share in restructuring and transaction-related costs. Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $26 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, which included a non-cash impairment charge of $0.34 per diluted share and $0.16 per diluted share in transaction-related, separation-related and contract termination expenses. The decline in net income of $200 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, was primarily due to the impact of the non-cash impairment charges and the revenue declines, which were partially offset by lower volume-related expenses as well as cost containment initiatives, including restructuring actions. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company’s non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

Business Segment Discussion

The following discussion of second quarter operating results focuses on revenue and adjusted EBITDA for each of the Company’s segments.

Hotel Franchising

2020 2019 % Change System size 754,700 751,300 — Global RevPAR $ 17.05 $ 42.04 (59) Revenue (millions) $ 182 $ 331 (45) Adjusted EBITDA (millions) 83 162 (49)

The Company’s franchised system, which included 7,500 rooms transferred from the hotel management segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales, remained flat globally. Excluding the transfer, franchised net rooms declined 50 basis points globally, reflecting the Company’s removal of approximately 9,000 non-compliant master franchise rooms in China.

RevPAR declined 59% globally, or 53% on a comparable basis, due to the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand. In the U.S., RevPAR declined 52%, or 49% on a comparable basis, and internationally RevPAR declined 76%, or 66% on a comparable basis.

Revenues decreased $149 million compared to second quarter 2019 reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand globally, while a decline in adjusted EBITDA of $79 million was partially mitigated by lower volume-related expenses as well as cost containment initiatives.

Hotel Management

2020 2019 % Change System size 58,200 65,200 (11) Global RevPAR $ 20.67 $ 66.67 (69) Revenue (millions) $ 76 $ 201 (62) Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (4) 16 N/A

The Company’s managed system decreased 11% globally primarily reflecting the transfer of 7,500 rooms to the hotel franchising segment as a result of CorePoint Lodging asset sales. Excluding the transfer of rooms to the hotel franchising segment, the Company’s managed system grew 1%, reflecting 13% growth internationally, partially offset by a 3% decline in the U.S. primarily due to the loss of rooms that were previously covered by unprofitable hotel management guarantees.

RevPAR declined 69% globally, or 63% on a comparable basis, primarily reflecting a 68% decline in the U.S., or 63% on a comparable basis, and a 72% decline internationally, or 60% on a comparable basis.

Revenues decreased $125 million compared to the prior-year period primarily due to $94 million of lower cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, revenues declined $31 million due to the unfavorable impact of COVID-19 on travel demand globally, while adjusted EBITDA declined $20 million as the RevPAR impacts were partially mitigated by lower volume-related expenses as well as cost containment initiatives.

Development

As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s hotel system of over 9,000 properties and 813,000 rooms remained flat year-over-year. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company opened 62 new hotels totaling 5,700 rooms, a year-over-year decline of 65% as new construction openings were delayed and conversion volumes were lower.

As expected, the Company’s global retention rate over the last twelve months declined to 93.7% compared to 95.2% during the same period last year due to the Company’s removal of approximately 9,000 non-compliant master franchise rooms in China, as previously disclosed.

The Company’s development pipeline consisted of over 1,300 hotels and approximately 180,000 rooms, a 4% year-over-year room decline, or a 5% decline sequentially, as a result of softer sales activity in the second quarter due to travel restrictions, increased hurdle rates and a more conservative probability factor applied to projects in the pipeline which have not yet secured financing. Approximately 64% of the Company’s development pipeline is international and 76% is new construction, of which 34% have broken ground.

Impairment Charge

The continued disruption to the travel industry resulting from COVID-19 prompted the Company to perform an evaluation and comparison of the carrying value of its assets to their fair value. As a result of this evaluation, the Company recorded a net impairment charge of $206 million ($159 million, net of tax) during the second quarter of 2020 primarily related to the La Quinta tradename. The future cash flows expected to be generated from the La Quinta tradename have not changed materially; rather, the impairment charge was principally attributable to a higher discount rate primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, consistent with the lodging sector and broader equity markets.

Restructuring Charge

In an effort to mitigate the revenue declines resulting from COVID-19 and to further position itself for growth during the recovery period, the Company undertook various restructuring actions that resulted in a charge of $16 million ($13 million, net of tax) during the second quarter. This charge is comprised of $11 million for severance and related benefit costs resulting from the elimination of approximately 180 positions and $5 million of lease-related costs. In combination with the Company’s first quarter COVID-19 related restructuring charge, the Company has now reduced approximately 440 positions and expects to realize $50 million to $55 million of annual savings as a result of these actions.

Cash

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company’s cash balance decreased $85 million to $664 million. The impact of the Company’s franchisee fee deferral program was approximately $67 million during the second quarter. In addition, the Company made $28 million of special-item cash outlays, including restructuring payments, during the second quarter.

Dividends

The Company paid common stock dividends of $8 million, or $0.08 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Outlook

The Company’s ability to assess the impact of COVID-19 on its full-year financial results continues to be limited due to the uncertainty in travel demand during the remainder of 2020.

