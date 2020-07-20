Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Raising Cash as Vacation Income Dives

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) (the “Company”) announced today that it has launched a private offering (the “Offering”) of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), subject to customary and market conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under its secured revolving credit facility, the future repayment of its 5.625% secured notes due March 2021 and the payment of related fees and expenses.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or for the benefit of U.S. persons, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws. Accordingly, the Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers,” as that term is defined under Rule 144A of the Securities Act, or outside the United States to non-“U.S. persons” in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

A confidential offering memorandum for the Offering of the Notes, dated as of today, is being made available to such eligible persons. The Offering is being conducted in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in such confidential offering memorandum.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offer, or solicitation to buy, if at all, will be made only by means of a confidential offering memorandum. This press release does not constitute a notice of repayment of outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s secured revolving credit facility or a notice of repayment of its 5.625% secured notes due March 2021.

About Wyndham Destinations, Inc.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The Company’s global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with 230 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – and 4,200+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of more than 17,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination.