Winning Debut for American Pharoah Blueblood

Promising blueblood juvenile filly Nicest (2f American Pharoah x Chicquita, by Montjeu) opened her account with a stylish win at Leopardstown in Ireland on Thursday.



Trained by Donnacha O’Brien and ridden by Gavin Ryan, she was allowed to settle early and hit the line hard along the inside to snatch a head win in the 8f maiden over Siskin’s half-sister Talacre with another blue-blooded American Pharoah from Peeping Fawn called Willow in third place.

“We liked Nicest at home and whatever she did today we felt that she’d come on for it. She’s a big scopey filly and has a nice turn of foot,” said Gavin Ryan.

“When I got a slap into her she quickened up well.”

A homebred for Coolmore, Nicest is the second foal out of the Montjeu mare Chicquita, the Group I Irish Oaks heroine who set a European auction record when sold for €6 million as part of the Paulyn dispersal at the Goffs November Sale in 2013.

A three-quarter sister to Group I winner Magic Wand, Chiquita has made a good start to her stud career with her first foal Secret Thoughts, a filly by War Front, being Group III placed.

Nicest is the 43rd winner in seven different countries for American Pharoah, whose first Australian bred progeny will hit tracks here this spring. The Triple Crown winner stands in Australia at a fee of $55,000.