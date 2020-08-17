Wincanton (WIN.L) HEFFX Technical Outlook

$WIN.L #Wincanton #London #Stocks #Trading #Markets

Wincanton

Ticker: WIN.L

Price: GBP198.00

Business Summary

Wincanton plc is a provider of supply chain solutions.

The Company operates through two segments: Retail & Consumer, and Industrial & Transport.

Its Retail & Consumer segment focuses on consumer products business and brings to customers through the entire supply chain from producer to retailer, and Industrial & Transport segment focuses on an integrated and optimized transport operation, and includes Containers business and Pullman business.

Its Pullman business provides transport and fleet services.

The Company provides its services to a range of sectors, such as retail, which includes fashion logistics, e-commerce, food, health and beauty, leisure and lifestyle, consumer electronics and paper products, as well as manufacturing, which includes water, milk and bulk food, construction, consumer goods, energy and defense.

The Company provides a range of services, including road transport, warehousing and value added services. Its value added services include packaging and consultancy.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 212.27.

The projected lower bound is: 184.51.

The projected closing price is: 198.39.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 8 white candles and 2 black candles for a net of 6 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 6 black candles.

A long upper shadow occurred. This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 82.1753. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a buy 20 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 63.33. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 44 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 167.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 17 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 18 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

WINCANTON closed up 1.250 at 198.000. Volume was 12% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 39% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 197.350 206.960 194.000 198.000 130,830

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 189.30 181.63 235.14 Volatility: 38 49 68 Volume: 226,701 212,460 125,281

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

WINCANTON is currently 15.8% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into WIN.L (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on WIN.L and have had this outlook for the last 5 periods.