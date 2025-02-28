Why Now Is the Time to Buy Bitcoin

A Technical Case for Opportunity

By Shayne Heffernan, Live Trading News

February 28, 2025

Looking at the crypto markets this morning, I’m convinced Bitcoin is flashing a clear signal for investors to jump in and grab some shares. Here at Live Trading News, we’ve been keeping a close eye on the Bitcoin/USDT perpetual futures chart on XT.com, and as of Friday, February 28, 2025, at 7:14 AM local time, the numbers tell a story of real potential. Let me walk you through why I think this is the moment to make your move.

First, let’s talk about where Bitcoin stands right now. Bitcoin is sitting at around $84,700 USDT, and it’s ticked up 2.48% over the last 24 hours. That price is hovering in a key support zone that savvy traders have been watching—somewhere between $80,000 and $85,000. Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin’s been steadying itself in this range, forming what looks like a symmetrical triangle on the chart. To me, that’s a classic setup that often leads to a breakout, pushing prices higher.





Digging into the technicals, there’s even more to like. Bitcoin’s 50-day moving average has recently crossed over its 200-day moving average, forming what traders call a “golden cross.” That’s a bullish signal I’ve seen time and again in my decades in the markets—it suggests momentum is building and prices are likely headed up.



This crossover happened around mid-February, and since then, Bitcoin’s held firm above that $80,000 mark, which feels like a psychological and technical floor after being tested a few times since January. The Relative Strength Index, or RSI, is sitting at about 58 right now. That’s right in the middle ground—not too hot, not too cold—which tells me there’s room for Bitcoin to climb without worrying about an immediate pullback. It’s a sweet spot that doesn’t come around often.

Volume’s another piece of the puzzle, and it’s looking strong. Bitcoin futures volume hit over $100 billion daily in late 2024, per market chatter—shows the action’s heating up. That kind of activity, paired with Bitcoin holding above key support, tells me institutional and retail players are piling in, driving demand that could push prices even higher in the weeks ahead.

Now, I know some folks out there are hesitant. They’ll point to Bitcoin’s wild swings—like its drop to $2,817 back in September 2017 or the dips we saw in 2024—and say it’s too risky. But I see those moments differently. Sure, there’s been noise—regulatory shifts, macroeconomic wobbles like the Consumer Confidence Index falling to 98.3 in February 2025, even a recent Ethereum breach at Bybit that’s got people talking—but Bitcoin’s held steady above $80,000. That resilience says something.

At Live Trading News, I’m bullish on Bitcoin’s setup right now. That symmetrical triangle, the golden cross, the balanced RSI, and rising volume—it all adds up to a market ready to take off. It’s the perfect time to buy, whether you’re going long on futures or grabbing some spot BTC. And as global adoption of Web3 and decentralized finance keeps growing, driven by innovators like Knightsbridge and our Proof of Authority EVM, this feels like the start of something big.

Don’t let the doubters hold you back. Bitcoin’s technicals are screaming opportunity, and I’ve been around long enough to know you don’t want to miss a moment like this. Pull up the XT.com chart, watch those indicators, and make your move today—Bitcoin’s next big move is just around the corner.

Buy KDA