Why Is It So Expensive to Live Like a Medieval Peasant Now?

By Shayne Heffernan

Living like a medieval peasant might sound like a romantic escape from modern life—simple, self-sufficient, and free from the complexities of today’s world. But in 2025, attempting to replicate that lifestyle comes with a shockingly high price tag. From land ownership and taxes to organic food prices and the lack of communal holidays, the reality is far from the quaint image often portrayed. Let’s break down why living like a medieval peasant is so expensive today.





The Cost of Land Ownership and Taxes

Medieval peasants typically worked on land owned by lords, paying taxes in the form of labor, produce, or small monetary sums. In England, during the late Anglo-Saxon period, the primary tax was the geld, a land tax assessed at about 2 shillings per hide (a unit of land roughly equivalent to 120 acres). By the 14th century, direct taxes like the “fifteenths and tenths” took 6.67% of movable goods in the countryside and 10% in towns, though exemptions often applied to serfs who didn’t own land. In late medieval Sweden, taxes fluctuated dramatically—averaging 17 grams of silver (equivalent to 17 kilograms of butter) between 1446 and 1551, though earlier periods saw much higher rates, such as 105–162 kilograms of butter in the 1360s.

Contrast this with today: in the UK, the average cost of agricultural land in 2025 is around £10,000 per acre, meaning a modest 30-acre plot (a typical medieval peasant holding) would cost £300,000. On top of that, property taxes—akin to the medieval geld—add a significant burden. In England, council tax on rural properties can range from £1,500 to £3,000 annually, depending on the property’s value band. In the US, property taxes vary by state but average about 1% of the land’s value yearly—£3,000 on a £300,000 plot. Unlike medieval times, where taxes were often paid in goods or labor, today’s cash-based system leaves little room for bartering your harvest to offset the bill. Plus, modern land ownership often comes with additional costs like maintenance, fencing, and compliance with environmental regulations, none of which burdened the medieval peasant.

Organic Food Prices: A Modern Luxury

Peasants grew their own food—grains like barley, oats, and rye, supplemented by vegetables and occasional meat. This was organic by default, as chemical fertilizers and pesticides didn’t exist. In the 14th century, a peasant’s diet was heavily grain-based; bread consumption averaged 1–1.5 kilograms per person daily. Meat was a luxury, with prices reflecting its scarcity: in 10th-century England, an ox was valued at 30 pence, a cow at 20 pence, and a sheep at 4 pence, per Æthelstan’s legal code. For a villein with a 30-acre holding valued at around 60 pence annually, this made meat a rare treat.

Today, growing your own organic food or buying it comes at a premium. In the UK, organic vegetables like carrots or cabbages cost 20–40% more than their conventionally grown counterparts—around £2–£3 per kilogram compared to £1.50–£2. Organic meat is even pricier: a free-range chicken averages £10–£15, while beef can hit £20 per kilogram. If you’re growing your own, you’ll need to invest in seeds, tools, and possibly livestock, plus the labor to maintain it all. A small flock of chickens for egg production might cost £200 upfront for the birds and coop, plus £50 monthly for feed and care. Medieval peasants didn’t face these market-driven prices or startup costs—they worked with what the land provided, often sharing resources within their community.

The Loss of Communal Holidays

Medieval peasants worked hard, but they also had more communal holidays than modern workers. Historian Gregory Clark’s early estimate of 150 workdays per year for English peasants has been debated, with his more recent analysis suggesting closer to 300 days, based on fossilized remains showing higher meat consumption (indicating more income and thus more work). Even so, peasants enjoyed numerous religious and communal holidays—up to 90 days annually in some regions—where they weren’t obligated to work for their lord, though chores like milking cows never stopped.

In 2025, the average UK worker gets 28 days of paid annual leave, plus 8 public holidays, totaling 36 days—far fewer than the medieval estimate. In the US, it’s even less, with no federal mandate for paid leave; many workers get just 10–15 days off, plus federal holidays. To live like a peasant, you’d need to take unpaid leave to match their holiday schedule, which could cost you dearly. For someone earning the UK median wage of £34,963 annually, taking an additional 54 days off (to reach 90) without pay would mean a loss of about £9,200—assuming a 230-day work year. This financial hit makes the peasant’s rhythm of work and rest an expensive luxury today.

The Modern Disconnect

Beyond these tangible costs, there’s a deeper issue: the medieval peasant’s lifestyle was embedded in a community-based, land-centric economy. They bartered goods and labor, shared resources, and lived with minimal cash. Today’s economy demands cash for everything—land, taxes, food, even time off. The infrastructure that supported peasants, like communal grazing lands and shared mills, has been replaced by privatized systems that prioritize profit over subsistence.

In 2025, living like a medieval peasant isn’t just expensive—it’s structurally unfeasible for most. The land is unaffordable, organic food is a luxury, and taking time off to mimic their holidays comes at a steep cost. What was once a way of life for the masses has become an elite endeavor, accessible only to those with significant wealth. Perhaps the real lesson isn’t in the price tag, but in how far we’ve drifted from a system where land, community, and time were valued over cash.