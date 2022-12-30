Why I like Cyrator

So last night we held a Twitter Space but I could not connect properly and did not get to add my opinion, so I am doing it here.

KXCO.io will be investing in Cyrator and KXCO staff including me will be on there shooting off our mouths in relation to our opinions on things and price predictions.

https://cyrator.com Decentralized Crypto Ratings, Discover crypto’s top rated projects from community driven reviews on their technology, team, progress and other fundamentals.

Those that have read anything I have said on Crypto will now the utter contempt I hold for the expression “community driven” , but in this case it is a little different.

Community driven projects are in the main Pyramid Schemes, but, there are business that we know are community driven, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for example, Cyrator fits in to that very model, ie the business itself is actually valued based on community involvement.

Cyrator is something a bit beyond the “to the moon” Twitter influencers, it brings together the Crypto community and has them qualify, quantify and discuss various projects in an open environment.

Mature and reasonable discussion is not the hallmark of Crypto, but it should be.

I also like the management, these guys are visually very creative something that will help gain attention in a depressed and recovering market.

It is also very timely, the Sh!tcoin age is coming to an abrupt end thankfully and real projects will now dominate, Cyrator will help establish the thought process in people of how they should be approaching their investment in Crypto based assets.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are still relatively new and are still evolving. While it is true that the technology and the industry have grown exponentially in the past few years, it is still in its early stages. Furthermore, many of the applications of blockchain technology are still being explored and are yet to be fully realized. As such, there is still a long way to go before the technology and the industry are fully developed. Concepts like Cyrator are going to be an important part of that development.