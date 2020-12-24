WHO Says Some People Must Not Celebrate Christmas

#Christmas #WHO #COVID19 #chaos
The World Health Organization (WHO) is already advising families to forgo Christmas gatherings.
The “safest bet” for some families will be not to have family gatherings this Christmas in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, said the WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19.
“In some situations, the difficult decision not to have a family gathering is the safest bet,” she told a virtual briefing in Geneva.
Funny, the UN Scrooge did not say what people or where they live, so be not afraid.
Have a healthy Happy Christmas, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.
