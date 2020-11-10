WHO Helping China Propagate its Virus Misinformation

#WHO #Virus #Misinformation #risk #propaganda

Flawed test kits, misinformation, inconclusive investigations.

From faulty test kits to sending out misinformation on the risk of spread from asymptomatic carriers, to faulty up advice on travel, the WHO has helped China cover up its failures on the handling of its Act of War Virus chaos.

9 months and a 1.1-M+ deaths later, and there is no transparent, independent investigation into the source of the virus and, according to the NY-T’s, China has slowplayed any efforts to get to the bottom of the virus’ source, while the World Health Organization (WHO) has helped them propagate misinformation.

Although they agree that many cases were linked to the market in Wuhan, many scientists do not believe it is where the outbreak began.

No date has been set for a visit and investigation, after earlier statements by diplomats that China and WHO were eager to wait until after the US Presidential election.

That is where the problem lies

Like many organizations, the WHO is largely dependent on its funding sources, and President Trump withdrew the US from WHO in July.

And since then China managed to get the WHO to making decisions that not only do not appear to favor finding any real answers to the Key question of where its virus originated, but actually end up praising China in spite of all the mistakes the country made.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!