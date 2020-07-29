Who Had The Hottest Instagram This Week

By on

Who Had The Hottest Instagram This Week

Vietnamese / Moroccan model and YouTuber Natalia Skye has been quite active over the whole lock-down period. Posting a variety of different content such as bikini modelling, BDSM underwear modelling, retro style, skin care, bts parties, fitness, she’s doing it all. Not letting any theme keep her tied down, she’s keeping fans either interested, entertained or even educated with every post.

Lingerie

View this post on Instagram

See u mañana 🥀

A post shared by Natalia Skye (@taliaskye) on

Fitness

View this post on Instagram

am I doing it right? 🤪

A post shared by Natalia Skye (@taliaskye) on

BTS Parties

View this post on Instagram

More bday Film, enjoy. I know I did 😜

A post shared by Natalia Skye (@taliaskye) on

Skin Care

At the age of only 23, and thanks to her eye-catching beauty and personality, Natalia Skye has gained the following of 91,000 thousand fans and the attention of major celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Noah Centineo. Appearing

  , , , ,

Who Had The Hottest Instagram This Week added by on
View all posts by Ivy Heffernan →

The following two tabs change content below.

Ivy Heffernan

Ivy Heffernan, student of Economics at Buckingham University. Junior Analyst at HeffX and experienced marketing director.

Latest posts by Ivy Heffernan (see all)

Related posts:

  1. New Information About Benefits of Coffee
  2. How Fast Can a Covid-19 Vaccine be Made?
  3. Market Strategists say: “Drop Cautious Stance, Buy Dip in Stocks”
  4. If You are Worried About Your Portfolio – Slow and Steady Always Wins