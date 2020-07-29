Who Had The Hottest Instagram This Week

Vietnamese / Moroccan model and YouTuber Natalia Skye has been quite active over the whole lock-down period. Posting a variety of different content such as bikini modelling, BDSM underwear modelling, retro style, skin care, bts parties, fitness, she’s doing it all. Not letting any theme keep her tied down, she’s keeping fans either interested, entertained or even educated with every post.

Lingerie

Fitness

BTS Parties

Skin Care

At the age of only 23, and thanks to her eye-catching beauty and personality, Natalia Skye has gained the following of 91,000 thousand fans and the attention of major celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Noah Centineo. Appearing