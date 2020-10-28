White House Watch Daily Survey

#Rassmussen #survey #election #WhiteHouse #Trump #Biden

“Rasmussen just released its daily White House Watch survey in which President Trump is leading nationally (48%) against Joe Biden (47%) for the 1st time since September.”– Paul Ebeling

President Trump has garnered a 1-pt lead over Democrat Joe Biden in Rasmussen Reports’ daily White House Watch survey.

The latest national telephone and online survey finds President Trump edging Joe Biden 48% to 47% among Likely US Voters.

With 3% prefer some other candidate, and 2% undecided.

To see survey question wording, click here.

On the last Wednesday before Election Day in Y 2016, Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton were tied at 44% apiece in Rasmussen Reports’ daily White House Watch.

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!