White House Watch Daily Survey

Rasmussen just released its daily White House Watch survey in which President Trump is leading nationally (48%) against Joe Biden (47%) for the 1st time since September.”– Paul Ebeling

President Trump has garnered a 1-pt lead over Democrat Joe Biden in Rasmussen Reports’ daily White House Watch survey.

The latest national telephone and online survey finds President Trump edging Joe Biden 48% to 47% among Likely US Voters.

With 3% prefer some other candidate, and 2% undecided.

On the last Wednesday before Election Day in Y 2016, Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton were tied at 44% apiece in Rasmussen Reports’ daily White House Watch.

