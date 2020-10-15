White House Advisor Dr. Birx Says Nothing from the CDC Can Be Trusted

#CDC

As coronavirus shutdowns continue across the US and around the world, it might be worth revisiting some comments by Dr. Deborah Birx that The Washington Post 1st reported in May 2020.

“There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust,” the Post said 2 people involved in a China Virus task force meeting reported.

According to Business Insider, “Birx and others feared that the CDC’s data-tracking system was inflating coronavirus statistics like mortality rates and case numbers by up to 25%.”

Several of The Post’s sources described the meeting with Birx and Redfield as heated. According to The Post, Redfield defended the CDC in the meeting, but many there agreed that the agency needed a digital upgrade.

Another flashpoint in the meeting came during a discussion on the drug remdesivir, which has shown promise in early results from clinical trials in COVID-19 patients.

The Trump Administration has said it will distribute the drug to all Americans who need it free.

