Where to Eat in Paris This Fall

#Paris #eat

Balagan

Balagan is defined as a state of chaos, which seems to be a running theme for Parisian restaurants now, but this place is unlike the rest. Israeli chefs Assaf Granit and Uni Navon created an up-beat, welcoming space located within a stone’s throw from the shuttered iconic Colette store just off Rue Saint-Honore. Dishes such as Kubane Bread, Kebab Destructure, and Muschen Chicken are all meant to be shared, but the real magic happens when you order the Balagan dessert which draws the entire staff into dance while creating the most heavenly mess you ever did devour. *Note when possible, aim for a seat at the Chef’s Table.

Girafe

With the most epic views of the Eiffel Tower, it is not surprising that reservations, especially for Girafe’s terrace in warmer temperatures, are difficult to come by. Owners Gilles Malafosse and Laurent Gourcoff, known for their previous restaurants Loulou and Monseiur Bleu, developed this deluxe seafaring brasserie into a show-stopping space framed with an extensive marble bar and velvet 30’s décor. Go for the Tuna Takaki, Lobster Linguine, and salt-crusted Sea Bass—it’s divine.

Brasserie d’Aumont

Hidden in the back of the newly renovated Hôtel de Crillon is this little cozy gem ran by chef Justin Schmitt that’s perfect for lunch or dinner. A modern foodie approach to exquisite French cuisine centered around a delectable crudo bar, Brasserie d’Aumont offers standout dishes such as Troncon de Sole Meunière, Saint jacques with Chestnut Gnocchis, and a simple lemon tart for dessert.

Ran

Inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s 1985 film ”Ran” meaning ”chaos,” an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “King Lear“, this opulent French-Japanese restaurant stuns with modern metallic interiors, waiters in bold red monochromatic uniforms and mini Miso Black Cod lettuce wraps.

Loulou

Location is Key, we can all agree. While Loulou’s indoor restaurant serves a sumptuous candle-lit atmosphere, its expansive outdoor terrace is unsurpassable. Centered between the Palais du Louvre and the Tuileries Gardens, the view will leave you breathless and the French/Italian menu of raw purple artichokes, truffle pizza, and veal Bolognese will leave you more than satisfied.

Hotel Costes

Yes, it is still running strong.Whether it’s lunch or dinner, coffee or cocktails, Hotel Costes’ terrace reigns as the place to be rain or shine. Perhaps it’s the luring aroma of amber scented Costes candles or the Bardot-esque waitresses laissez-fairing from table to table or simply the non-stop people watching that has everyone coming back for more. Order a glass of Sancerre, a plate of smoked salmon hearts and a side of pommes frites, then sit back, relax and enjoy the show

Caviar Kaspia

You cannot go to Paris, and not dine on their infamous caviar-dolloped baked potato while sipping on carafes of chilled vodka over azure-hued linens. It would be sacrilegious.

LiLi

Within The Peninsula Paris, lies LiLi, a gourmet Cantonese restaurant enveloped in rouge Chinese painted silk décor. Gastronomic highlights include caviar filled lobster dim-sum and peking duck served 2 ways. The restaurant also offers a superb private dining option for special occasions where the Dim Sum is prepared fresh next to your table.

La Belle Epoque (pictured above)

As if taking a step back in time into the “Beautiful Age” time frame (1871-1914), this restaurant is designed to reignite 1 of the most artistic eras where you will no doubt run into the most infamous photographers, stylists, and celebrities. A glass of red wine and a steak frites will do the trick.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!