When the World Opens Up Make Chiang Mai, Thailand a Priority Destination

In Thailand, the Land of Smiles, Chiang Mai’s beauty is attributable to both historic and natural scenery.
The city is not only home to beautiful temples, but is also largely considered an entryway to the country’s forested mountain ranges to the North.
While touring the city, the temples at the top of your list should be Wat Phra That Doi Suthep on Mount Suthep and Wat Chedi Luang in the Old City, with ruins dating back to the 1400’s.
Where to stay: Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, a American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts property along the Mae Ping River.
