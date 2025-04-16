When Does Lent End for Catholics?

By Shayne Heffernan

Lent is a significant season in the Catholic Church, a 40-day period of penance, prayer, and almsgiving that prepares the faithful for Easter. As a Catholic and financial analyst, I’ve often been asked about the exact end of Lent, especially by those eager to conclude their personal sacrifices, like giving up meat or other indulgences. The answer hinges on the Church’s liturgical calendar and traditions, which I’ll explore here to provide clarity on when Lent officially ends.

The Liturgical End of Lent

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and lasts for 40 days, mirroring Jesus’ 40 days of fasting in the desert (Matthew 4:1-11). These 40 days are counted excluding Sundays, which are considered “little Easters” and not days of penance. In 2025, Ash Wednesday fell on March 5, marking the start of Lent. To determine the end, we count 40 days forward, excluding the six Sundays of Lent, which brings us to the evening of Holy Thursday, April 17, 2025.

According to the Church’s liturgical calendar, as outlined in the Roman Missal and affirmed by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Lent officially ends with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday evening. This Mass marks the beginning of the Paschal Triduum—Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday—which is a distinct liturgical period focused on Christ’s Passion, Death, and Resurrection. The General Norms for the Liturgical Year and the Calendar, issued by the Vatican in 1969, state that “Lent runs from Ash Wednesday until the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, exclusive.” This means that Lent concludes just before the Mass begins, typically around sunset on Holy Thursday, depending on the local parish’s schedule.

The Triduum: A Bridge to Easter

While Lent ends on Holy Thursday evening, the Triduum is not a time to immediately break all penances. The Triduum—culminating in the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday night (April 19, 2025)—is a continuation of the penitential spirit, though it’s liturgically distinct from Lent. Good Friday, for instance, is a mandatory day of fasting and abstinence for Catholics (ages 18-59 for fasting, 14 and up for abstinence from meat), and Holy Saturday maintains a reflective tone until the Easter Vigil, when the Church celebrates Christ’s Resurrection with the first Alleluia of Easter.

Some Catholics, especially those who have taken on personal Lenten penances like giving up meat, may choose to end their sacrifices at the close of Lent on Holy Thursday evening. Historically, this practice has precedent—St. Augustine in the 5th century noted that the Lenten fast was often broken on Holy Thursday to prepare for Easter. However, many modern Catholics extend their penance through the Triduum, waiting until Easter Sunday (April 20, 2025) to fully celebrate with the foods or habits they’ve abstained from. The USCCB encourages maintaining a “spirit of fasting” during the Triduum, suggesting that the penitential mindset should carry through until Easter.

Personal Penances and Cultural Practices

For those who’ve given up something specific for Lent—like meat, sweets, or alcohol—the end of Lent on Holy Thursday evening technically allows them to resume these indulgences. However, the spirit of the Triduum often leads people to continue their sacrifice until Easter Sunday. For example, if you’ve abstained from meat for all of Lent, you might choose to wait until after the Easter Vigil or Easter Sunday Mass to eat meat, aligning your personal penance with the Church’s journey through Christ’s Passion and Resurrection.

Culturally, practices vary. In some traditions, Holy Thursday evening includes a festive meal after the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, often with symbolic foods like lamb or unleavened bread, as a nod to the Last Supper’s Passover context. In Poland, for instance, families might prepare Easter foods on Holy Thursday but wait until Easter Sunday to enjoy them fully. In my own experience, I’ve often continued my Lenten penance through the Triduum, finding that it deepens my participation in the sorrow of Good Friday and the joy of Easter Sunday.

A Clear Endpoint, A Personal Choice

Lent officially ends on Holy Thursday evening, April 17, 2025, with the start of the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, as per the Church’s liturgical calendar. This marks the conclusion of the 40-day season and the beginning of the Triduum. Whether you choose to end your personal Lenten penance at that point or extend it through the Triduum until Easter Sunday is a matter of personal discernment. The Church encourages a continued spirit of reflection during the Triduum, but there’s no universal rule against resuming your Lenten sacrifices after Holy Thursday evening.

As I see it, the end of Lent is both a liturgical marker and a spiritual invitation. It’s a chance to transition from penance to the profound mysteries of the Triduum, preparing your heart for the joy of Easter. Whether you break your fast on Holy Thursday or wait until Easter Sunday, the focus should be on drawing closer to Christ through this sacred time.

Shayne Heffernan is a Catholic writer and financial analyst who has covered markets and culture for over two decades. He is the founder of Knightsbridge, a global investment firm.

Sources: Roman Missal, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, General Norms for the Liturgical Year and the Calendar, Catholic Culture.