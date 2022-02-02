What’s Value in this Falling Crypto Market

The Crypto market is off today and there are plenty of bargains XRP, BTC and ETH here are some that might not be on your watch list but should be:

BNB

BNB is the cryptocurrency coin that powers the Binance ecosystem. As one of the world’s most popular utility tokens, not only can you buy or sell BNB like any other cryptocurrency, but BNB comes with a wide range of applications and benefits.

Dogs

MetaRace is a play-to-earn NFT greyhound racing blockchain game in the Metaverse that will allow investors the ability to own dogs, participate in races, breed unique NFT dogs, grow a kennel or training business, buy land, build racecourses, and co-own community racecourses.

Combining a multi-billion dollar business, a fully verifiable blockchain and unlimited earning potential due to NFT and decentralised community participation – there are no limits to growth potential!

SGOX

SportemonGo (SGOX) is on track to becoming the world’s premier tokenised sports platform with the launch of Sportemon (SGOX) V.2 set for 22 January 2022.

AAVE

Aave is a decentralised non-custodial liquidity market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralised (perpetually) or undercollateralised (one-block liquidity) fashion.

Knights

The Knightsbridge DAO is the first-of-its-kind, a DAO with a Broker, Exchange, Chain, Consultancy, Service Provider, NFT Hub and an extensive and growing portfolio of Tech, DeFi and real world assets. The Knightsbridge DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) as an organization represented by rules encoded as a transparent computer program, controlled by the organization members, and not influenced by a central government. As the rules are embedded into the code, no managers are needed, thus removing any bureaucracy or hierarchy hurdles. Taking the very best technology from a cross-section of industries to deliver the next step change in decentralization for financial services.