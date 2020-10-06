What’s A Fair Price for Silver (XAG=X)? And Where Should You Buy It?

$XAG #Silver #FX #Commodities #Trading #Markets #Metals

Silver

Ticker: XAG=

Price: $24.32

Silver Outlook

What is a reasonable premium over spot for silver? The answers to these questions depend on what you’re buying. Silver bars carry the lowest premium, followed by silver rounds. Silver coins generally have the highest premiums. Quantity also counts. Usually, you see lower premiums on bulk orders. Bulk usually meaning something north of 10 ounces (or units), and typically closer to 100 ounces (or units) and up.

A fair premium for silver bars is typically 5% to 8%, while silver coins usually trade for 12% to 20% premiums above spot. Silver rounds register in between those premium points. Prices can be higher or lower depending on the mint that produced the round and its popularity in the marketplace.

Of course, you get what you pay for, too. Ordinarily, the more popular bars, rounds, and coins—the ones for which you may pay a slightly higher premium—are also more widely recognized and in demand. In other words, they’re generally more liquid and more likely to help fetch you a higher price when the time comes that you wish to sell your silver bullion.

Finding a place that will sell you quality silver bars, rounds, and coins at a fair price isn’t hard if you know what to look for. Turn to a bullion dealer who receives high marks by the Better Business Bureau. Also, look for one that is a member of the Industry Council for Tangible Assets—a leading organization for the world’s premier bullion dealers.

You also want a dealer who has many inroads with the best numismatic organizations. These include the American Numismatic Association, Certified Coin Exchange, Professional Coin Grading Service, and Numismatic Guaranty Corporation. And a dealer who is an authorized distributor for the world’s major mints. These include the Perth Mint, Royal Mint, Monnaie de Paris, the Australian Mint, and of course, the United States Mint. After all, such well-affiliated dealers try hard to be the best at what they do. They are not going to want to do something to mess up their solid reputations.

Finally, make sure you choose a dealer who offers a return policy and stands behind both their products and service. Peace of mind is what silver stackers want—it’s why so many are stocking up for an emergency. Buying silver bars, rounds, and coins from a reputable dealer who offers their products at fair prices and also pays reasonable prices for the silver they buy from you is a winning combination—one in which you are always the winner.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

The projected upper bound is: 27.37.

The projected lower bound is: 21.28.

The projected closing price is: 24.33.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 26 black candles for a net of 2 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 78.3319. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 45.54. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 9. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAG= closed down -0.020 at 24.330. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 45% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 24.360 24.390 24.310 24.330 351

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 23.63 26.07 19.34 Volatility: 60 74 55 Volume: 35 7 2

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAG= is currently 25.8% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into XAG= (bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XAG= and have had this outlook for the last 22 periods.