By on

What Wall Street is Saying: Big-caps Vs Small-caps

Large-cap stocks still look to be better positioned for Q-4 than Small-cap stocks”– Paul Ebeling

A promising October for Small-cap stocks hit bump Monday as a powerful rally in tech giants left everyone else behind.

For investors seeking advice on whether now is the time to rotate asset classes, 2 prominent Wall Street strategists differ.

Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE:GS) strategist says the backdrop favors going big, with the 5 largest technology firms poised to report earnings growth in Q-3 Vs a decliner in profit for members of the Small-cap Russell 2000 Index (RUTX)

His counterpart at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) disagrees, and prefers smaller companies, saying their earnings prospects are improving faster thanks to a recovering economy.

Analyst estimates for next year’s profits have risen 17% in the past three months for Small-caps, way ahead of a 1.8% increase for the Large-cap S&P 500 Index, the firm’s data show.

“They saw sharper cuts to their numbers in the wake of the pandemic and it makes sense to us that they will see a more powerful recovery, this observation is core to our recommendation to favor small-cap cyclicals,” he said.

The US stock market in Y 2020 has been dominated by the large tech companies on bets that they are better positioned for the stay-at-home economy than counterparts dependent on person-to-person contact.

Retail investors and Managed Money is questioning how long the NAS’ outperformance can last after the tech-heavy NAS Comp rose more than 30% YTD, compared with a slight decliner if 1.9% for the Russell 2000.

It is a turnaround from the prior 2 wks, when Small-caps outperform, bolstered by speculation that more aid/relief/stimulus was coming. Despite a day of lagging returns, the Russell 2000 has beaten the S&P 500 by almost 4% in October, on pace for its best month of relative return in 3 yrs.

But investors may be better off leaning toward large companies as earnings season kicked off this wk Profits for the Big Five (FAANG’) probably grew 1% in Q-3, compared with a 40% fall for companies in the Russell 2000, my estimates show.

Again, Large-cap stocks still appear better positioned for Q-4 than Small-cap stocks.

