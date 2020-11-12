What is the Price of the ‘Safety Illusion’?

#freedom #safety #illusion #lockdown #COVID

“If safety requires us to indefinitely forfeit the most valuable parts of our lives, what are we trying to save?”— Paul Ebeling

No Life Without Human Connection, Do Not Let a Virus Steal Your Life!

COVID-19 has a survival rate of 99.99% for those under the age of 40. Even people over the age of 60 who are not residents of nursing homes have a survival rate of 98.29%, yet residents in many areas are now told, in great detail, how they can and cannot celebrate the coming holidays

Even before the COVID chaos, loneliness had reached epidemic levels. In Y 2018, 54% of American adults over the age of 18 reported feeling lonely. By January 2020, it was 61% and now, 9 months into this medical emergency chaos, we have reached 66%

Loneliness is not relegated to just the elderly. In the 18 to 34 age group, 75% report feeling socially isolated, compared to 61% of those over 50. Among those aged 18 to 34, 19% say they’ve gone as long as 2-3 months without interacting with another person

10% of 35- to 49-yr-olds, 9% of 18- to 34-year-olds and 7% of those over 50 say they have not interacted with anyone outside their household or workplace since the madness began

If safety requires us to indefinitely forfeit the most valuable parts of our lives, what exactly are they trying to save?

COVID has not killed off more of the population than would have died in any given year anyway, yet The People in many areas are told, in great detail, how they can and cannot celebrate their holidays.

The Big Q: Is it worth it?

The Big A: No

The People have already forgone countless once-in-a-lifetime events to mitigate the newly-minted definition of risk which takes only 1 variable into account. And have neglected to acknowledge that many of our seniors do not want that kind of ‘safety’ because it costs precious moments with their families and friends.

According to a report by the AARP and United Health Foundation, social distancing measures have led to an epidemic of loneliness, and this too has significant health and emotional risks.

While it has been referred to as “self-isolation” and sold to The People as “staying safe at home,” the lockdowns can rightfully be likened to house arrest, especially in areas where people have only been allowed outdoors for an hr or 2 a day.

Risk is an inevitable part of life, and for all of human history, mankind has accepted this. Now all of a sudden, The People are being told they have to give up life in order to prevent the spread of a virus that poses no risk to the vast majority of people.

The real threat now is what the tyrants are doing to sabotage the mental, emotional and physical health of The People, especially children, whose development is dependent on social interactions, physical contact and facial expressions.

Between mask wearing and social distancing, the fear is that the impact on children in particular may be long-term, perhaps permanent.

