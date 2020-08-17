What Is Next For BHP Group (BHP.L)?

$BHP.L #BHP #Mining #London #Stocks #Trading #Markets

BHP Group

Ticker: BHP.L

Price: GBP1816.00

Company News

More than 200,000 Brazilians are asking British judges for the right to sue BHP Group, the world’s biggest mining company, in U.K. courts over the deadly collapse of a dam five years ago.

Residents, businesses and local governments say BHP bears ultimate responsibility for the collapse of the Fundão Dam, which killed 19 people and caused lasting environmental damage. The facility was run by a company jointly owned by a BHP unit and Vale SA.

At an eight-day hearing starting Wednesday in Manchester, U.K., judges will rule on whether British courts have jurisdiction over the case. If it goes ahead, it would be the biggest class action in U.K. history with the local groups seeking a total of 5 billion pounds ($6.33 billion).

This is the latest in a series of group claims brought in the U.K. against British companies for the actions of their foreign units in developing countries. Melbourne-based BHP’s shares are listed in both the U.K. and Australia.

In a landmark ruling last year, the U.K. Supreme Court allowed Zambian villagers to sue mining company Vedanta Resources Plc in Britiain over pollution caused by a mine, opening the door to similar claims. Last month, thousands of Nigerians sought permission to sue Royal Dutch Shell Plc in London over damage caused by oil spills in the Niger Delta.

But BHP said that the Manchester case duplicates legal proceedings in Brazil and shouldn’t be allowed to go ahead.

“BHP’s overarching position remains that the proceedings do not belong in the U.K.,” BHP said in a statement.

Business Summary

BHP Group PLC, formerly BHP Billiton Plc, is a global resources company.

The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium.

Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

The Copper segment is engaged in mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

The Iron Ore segment is engaged in mining of iron ore.

The Coal segment is engaged in mining of metallurgical coal and thermal (energy) coal.

Its businesses include Minerals Australia, Minerals Americas, Petroleum and Marketing.

It extracts and processes minerals, oil and gas from its production operations located primarily in Australia and the Americas. It manages product distribution through its global logistics chain, including freight and pipeline transportation.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 1,909.40.

The projected lower bound is: 1,726.36.

The projected closing price is: 1,817.88.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 8 white candles and 2 black candles for a net of 6 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 71.8196. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 61.05. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 46 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 80. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 5 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

BHP GROUP closed down -9.000 at 1,816.000. Volume was 30% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 12% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1,813.400 1,827.800 1,803.800 1,816.000 3,803,877

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1,781.20 1,703.30 1,589.47 Volatility: 33 34 61 Volume: 3,928,323 4,481,368 6,081,880

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

BHP GROUP is currently 14.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of BHPB.L at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on BHPB.L and have had this outlook for the last 21 periods.