What is Next for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

Amazon

Ticker: NASDAQ:AMZN

Price: $3019.79

Amazon News

Amazon is not resting on its impressive laurels. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos famously runs the company as if every day is the first day of operations at a hungry start-up company. The Amazon Web Services cloud computing service now generates the lion’s share of Amazon’s operating income. The company reinvented the e-commerce industry again when the Prime shipping service committed itself to two-day deliveries — and again with next-day shipments, which now sometimes arrive on the same day orders are placed.

The network of shipping centers is exploding right now as Amazon is adding hundreds of fully staffed new hubs. The Federal Aviation Administration recently approved Amazon’s drone-based delivery process. If Amazon’s naked sales-growth ambition doesn’t excite you, I think you should stick to ultrasafe value stocks instead. This is the stuff that dreams and wealth are made of. Amazon still has a lot of growing to do given that e-commerce still accounts for a small minority of all retail activity in the United States. The international opportunity is even larger.

Yes, Amazon is a buy today. The road ahead may be bumpy, but we’ll look back at that $1.5 trillion market cap in a few years just to marvel at how small Amazon was in 2020.

Business Summary

Amazon.com, Inc. offers a range of products and services through its Websites.

The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. It also manufactures and sells electronic devices.

It operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Its AWS products include analytics, Amazon Athena, Amazon CloudSearch, Amazon EMR, Amazon Elasticsearch Service, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka, Amazon Redshift, Amazon QuickSight, AWS Data Pipeline, AWS Glue and AWS Lake Formation.

AWS solutions include machine learning, analytics and data lakes, Internet of Things, serverless computing, containers, enterprise applications, and storage. In addition, the Company provides services, such as advertising.

It also offers Amazon Prime, a membership program that includes free shipping, access to streaming of various movies and television (TV) episodes.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

The projected upper bound is: 3,252.50.

The projected lower bound is: 2,787.52.

The projected closing price is: 3,020.01.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 6 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 63.5988. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 3 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 42.78. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 14 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -70. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 13 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

AMAZON COM closed up 19.930 at 3,019.790. Volume was 16% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 74% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 2,977.790 3,069.300 2,965.000 3,019.790 5,529,392

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 3,052.62 3,174.91 2,441.91 Volatility: 50 47 47 Volume: 5,776,673 4,940,629 4,980,241

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

AMAZON COM is currently 23.7% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of AMZN.O (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on AMZN.O and have had this outlook for the last 9 periods.