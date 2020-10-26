Welcome to the World of Citizenship by Investment and Donation

#RealEstate #citizenship #donation #investment #passport #EU

There are 10+ countries where you can obtain citizenship simply by buying property.

Many of these countries, in addition to offering citizenship by real estate or business investment, have citizenship-by-donation programs too.

There are other countries that offer residency following investment, which can later lead to citizenship, these are called “golden visa” programs.

Portugal notably has a golden visa program, where you can invest for residency and apply for citizenship down the line, but here we focus on countries where citizenship comes without the residency requirement.

Below are some desirable countries where buying a home gets you a highly coveted passport, as follows:

Malta

Malta’s citizenship-by-investment program is the 1st of its kind in the EU. Maltese citizenship means gaining the right to live and work within the European Union. Citizenship here can be approved in as little as 4 months, with opportunity for mobility within the Schengen countries even sooner, thanks to a fast-track residence card. The actual passport will likely take a full 12 months to receive, the government will not accept more than 1,800 applicants annually. The minimum investment threshold is €650,000 ($770,000) by the primary investor and additional investments for spouses or minors/dependents.

St. Kitts and Nevis

The citizenship-by-investment program in St. Kitts and Nevis is the most established and long-lived program in the Caribbean. There are 2 ways to get citizenship in St. Kitts and Nevis; the 1st, to make a donation, and the 2nd, to invest in real estate. St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship-by-investment program asks that you invest at least $200,000 in property that has been pre-approved by the government. There’s an additional $25,000 required for government fees and the buyer/citizenship applicant must hold onto the property for 7 yrs.

Austria

The Austrian Citizenship Act states that the government can reward foreign persons with citizenship in the event of extraordinary merit. That extraordinary merit includes investment or notable contribution to the government. The investment must be for several million dollars, put into real estate or an Austrian business. With this showing of extraordinary merit, an Austrian and therefore, an EU passport can be obtained, it takes upward of 2 yrs.

Montenegro

To obtain Montenegrin citizenship by investment, the foreigner must make a defined economic contribution to Montenegrin society through an investment in an approved development project, and a capital contribution to a fund designated by the government for the advancement of underdeveloped areas. It should be noted that Montenegro is not an EU country, nor a country of Schengan, though those accepted to this citizenship-by-investment program are immediately granted “visa-free or visa-on-arrival” access to Schengan countries. Montenegro is also a candidate for Schengan and EU acceptance, and through this citizenship-by-investment program, applicants who donate $100,000 or invest $250,000 into approved real estate could get a passport in as little as 3 months.

St. Lucia

St. Lucia’s citizenship-by-investment program launched in Y 2016. The real estate investment minimum is $300,000, and donation for citizenship to the Saint Lucia National Economic Fund is also an option, ranging from $100,000 for an individual to $190,000 for a family of 4.

Cyprus

To obtain Cypriot citizenship, you must invest $2.37-M in real estate. In addition, you have to donate $118-K to the government’s Research and Development Fund plus another $118-K to the Land Development Organization. Overall, it carries a $2.6-M price tag for citizenship in Cyprus. But with a high price point comes a high payoff, you can get a passport within 6 months, and, as the citizen of a country in the European Union, you can live and work in other countries within the EU.

Antigua and Barbuda

There are 3 options for those interested in obtaining an Antiguan passport. 1st, citizenship by donation, wherein you can give $100,000 to the Antigua National Development Fund. And 2 investment approaches; Foreigners can invest $1.5-M into establishing a business within Antigua and Barbuda, or they can invest $400,000 into real estate, though it must be a government-approved project.

