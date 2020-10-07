Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares rose over 1% Wednesday, with the benchmark index settling above the 6,000 level for the 1st time since 3 September after the government pledged to spend billions to help pull the economy out of its historic COVID-19 chaos recession
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1.3% higher at 6,036.4, extending gainers into a 3rd session running. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.3% higher at 12,016.15.
Japanese shares ended flat to little changed Wednesday, as fears of a slower economic recovery from the coronavirus chao resurfaced after U.S. President Trump halted talks for an additional aid/relief/stimulus package until after the election.
The benchmark Nikkei share average was little changed at 23,422.82 at the close, while the broader Topix was almost flat at 1,646.47.
Hong Kong shares edged higher Wednesday, shrugging off a weaker finish in Wall Street after President Trump halted aid/relief/stimulus negotiations with Democrat lawmakers.
By midday, the Hang Seng index was up 111.32 pts, or 0.46%, at 24,091.97, on track for a 4th consecutive session of gainers.
China’s H-shares index gained 0.33% at 9,568.40.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 7 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:38am EDT
|144.36
|+0.04
|+0.03%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:38am EDT
|312.47
|+3.94
|+1.28%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:30am EDT
|1,360.07
|+4.10
|+0.30%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,422.82
|-10.91
|-0.05%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,242.86
|+262.21
|+1.09%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:06am EDT
|6,239.60
|+75.40
|+1.22%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,386.94
|+21.04
|+0.89%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:51am EDT
|1,263.71
|+13.56
|+1.08%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,004.33
|+5.11
|+0.10%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,867.88
|-42.76
|-0.72%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|30 Sep 2020
|3,218.05
|-6.31
|-0.20%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:46am EDT
|39,878.95
|+304.38
|+0.77%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,489.56
|-19.91
|-1.32%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|6 Oct 2020
|254.09
|-2.42
|-0.94%
