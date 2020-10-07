Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares rose over 1% Wednesday, with the benchmark index settling above the 6,000 level for the 1st time since 3 September after the government pledged to spend billions to help pull the economy out of its historic COVID-19 chaos recession

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1.3% higher at 6,036.4, extending gainers into a 3rd session running. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.3% higher at 12,016.15.

Japanese shares ended flat to little changed Wednesday, as fears of a slower economic recovery from the coronavirus chao resurfaced after U.S. President Trump halted talks for an additional aid/relief/stimulus package until after the election.

The benchmark Nikkei share average was little changed at 23,422.82 at the close, while the broader Topix was almost flat at 1,646.47.

Hong Kong shares edged higher Wednesday, shrugging off a weaker finish in Wall Street after President Trump halted aid/relief/stimulus negotiations with Democrat lawmakers.

By midday, the Hang Seng index was up 111.32 pts, or 0.46%, at 24,091.97, on track for a 4th consecutive session of gainers.

China’s H-shares index gained 0.33% at 9,568.40.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 7 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT144.36+0.04+0.03%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:38am EDT312.47+3.94+1.28%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:30am EDT1,360.07+4.10+0.30%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,422.82-10.91-0.05%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,242.86+262.21+1.09%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:06am EDT6,239.60+75.40+1.22%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,386.94+21.04+0.89%
.SETISET Composite Index5:51am EDT1,263.71+13.56+1.08%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,004.33+5.11+0.10%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,867.88-42.76-0.72%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index30 Sep 20203,218.05-6.31-0.20%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:46am EDT39,878.95+304.38+0.77%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,489.56-19.91-1.32%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index6 Oct 2020254.09-2.42-0.94%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

