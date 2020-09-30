Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares fell more than 2% Wednesday, with miners and financials suffering major blows, as investors tracked Wall Street futures lower.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 2.3% lower at 5,815.9, posting their 3rd straight session in the Red. The benchmark snapped a 5-month winning streak, and lost 1.4% during the Quarter.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished flat at 11,747.28.
Japanese shares fell Wednesday, tracking decline in US stock futures.
The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 1.5% to 23,185.12, pulling back from a 7-month high reached Tuesday. The broader Topix ended down 1.97% to 1,625.49.
China shares rose Wednesday as investors cheered upbeat factory activity surveys.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.45% at 3,238.86 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.63%
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 30 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:41am EDT
|142.51
|-2.87
|-1.97%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:59am EDT
|301.10
|+3.29
|+1.10%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:30am EDT
|1,317.06
|+4.33
|+0.33%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,185.12
|-353.98
|-1.50%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|23,459.05
|+183.52
|+0.79%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:19am EDT
|6,009.30
|-132.20
|-2.15%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|29 Sep 2020
|2,327.89
|+19.81
|+0.86%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:44am EDT
|1,237.04
|-20.30
|-1.61%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|4,870.04
|-9.06
|-0.19%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,864.23
|+22.63
|+0.39%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,218.05
|-6.31
|-0.20%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:46am EDT
|38,055.06
|+81.84
|+0.22%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,504.82
|+0.92
|+0.06%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|28 Sep 2020
|244.90
|-2.71
|-1.09%
