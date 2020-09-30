Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares fell more than 2% Wednesday, with miners and financials suffering major blows, as investors tracked Wall Street futures lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 2.3% lower at 5,815.9, posting their 3rd straight session in the Red. The benchmark snapped a 5-month winning streak, and lost 1.4% during the Quarter.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished flat at 11,747.28.

Japanese shares fell Wednesday, tracking decline in US stock futures.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 1.5% to 23,185.12, pulling back from a 7-month high reached Tuesday. The broader Topix ended down 1.97% to 1,625.49.

China shares rose Wednesday as investors cheered upbeat factory activity surveys.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.45% at 3,238.86 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.63%

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 30 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:41am EDT 142.51 -2.87 -1.97% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 301.10 +3.29 +1.10% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:30am EDT 1,317.06 +4.33 +0.33% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,185.12 -353.98 -1.50% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 23,459.05 +183.52 +0.79% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:19am EDT 6,009.30 -132.20 -2.15% .KS11 KOSPI Index 29 Sep 2020 2,327.89 +19.81 +0.86% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:44am EDT 1,237.04 -20.30 -1.61% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 4,870.04 -9.06 -0.19% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,864.23 +22.63 +0.39% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,218.05 -6.31 -0.20% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:46am EDT 38,055.06 +81.84 +0.22% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,504.82 +0.92 +0.06% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 28 Sep 2020 244.90 -2.71 -1.09%

