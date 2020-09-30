Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares fell more than 2% Wednesday, with miners and financials suffering major blows, as investors tracked Wall Street futures lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 2.3% lower at 5,815.9, posting their 3rd straight session in the Red. The benchmark snapped a 5-month winning streak, and lost 1.4% during the Quarter.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished flat at 11,747.28.

Japanese shares fell Wednesday, tracking decline in US stock futures. 

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 1.5% to 23,185.12, pulling back from a 7-month high reached Tuesday. The broader Topix ended down 1.97% to 1,625.49.

 China shares rose Wednesday as investors cheered upbeat factory activity surveys.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.45% at 3,238.86 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.63%

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 30 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:41am EDT142.51-2.87-1.97%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT301.10+3.29+1.10%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:30am EDT1,317.06+4.33+0.33%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,185.12-353.98-1.50%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT23,459.05+183.52+0.79%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:19am EDT6,009.30-132.20-2.15%
.KS11KOSPI Index29 Sep 20202,327.89+19.81+0.86%
.SETISET Composite Index5:44am EDT1,237.04-20.30-1.61%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT4,870.04-9.06-0.19%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,864.23+22.63+0.39%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,218.05-6.31-0.20%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:46am EDT38,055.06+81.84+0.22%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,504.82+0.92+0.06%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index28 Sep 2020244.90-2.71-1.09%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

