Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares rose Wednesday by their most in more than 2 months as expectations grew that the central bank would cut interest rates in 2 wks.

ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 2.4% higher, snapping 4 straight sessions of decliners. In New Zealand, the benchmark index .NZ50 ended 0.8% higher at 11,704.62.

China stocks ended higher Wednesday, underpinned by gains in tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext and healthcare shares, after the state planner said the country would accelerate development of virus vaccines.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.17% at 3,279.71. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.36% at 4,652.33. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.72% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index ended 1.735% higher.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 Sep 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:41am EDT 144.15 -0.18 -0.12% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:42am EDT 305.14 +0.93 +0.31% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:28am EDT 1,294.24 -1.95 -0.15% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,346.49 -13.81 -0.06% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 23,742.51 +25.66 +0.11% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:15am EDT 6,111.30 +137.80 +2.31% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,333.24 +0.65 +0.03% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:49am EDT 1,264.01 -3.62 -0.29% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 4,917.96 -16.14 -0.33% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,892.72 -1.56 -0.03% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,279.71 +5.41 +0.17% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:44am EDT 37,668.42 -65.66 -0.17% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,496.48 -9.30 -0.62% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 22 Sep 2020 245.54 +1.07 +0.44%

