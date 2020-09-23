Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares rose Wednesday by their most in more than 2 months as expectations grew that the central bank would cut interest rates in 2 wks.

ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 2.4% higher, snapping 4 straight sessions of decliners. In New Zealand, the benchmark index .NZ50 ended 0.8% higher at 11,704.62.

China stocks ended higher Wednesday, underpinned by gains in tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext and healthcare shares, after the state planner said the country would accelerate development of virus vaccines.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.17% at 3,279.71. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.36% at 4,652.33. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.72% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index ended 1.735% higher.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 Sep 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:41am EDT144.15-0.18-0.12%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:42am EDT305.14+0.93+0.31%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:28am EDT1,294.24-1.95-0.15%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,346.49-13.81-0.06%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT23,742.51+25.66+0.11%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:15am EDT6,111.30+137.80+2.31%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,333.24+0.65+0.03%
.SETISET Composite Index5:49am EDT1,264.01-3.62-0.29%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT4,917.96-16.14-0.33%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,892.72-1.56-0.03%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,279.71+5.41+0.17%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:44am EDT37,668.42-65.66-0.17%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,496.48-9.30-0.62%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index22 Sep 2020245.54+1.07+0.44%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific
  4. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific