Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares rose Wednesday by their most in more than 2 months as expectations grew that the central bank would cut interest rates in 2 wks.
ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 2.4% higher, snapping 4 straight sessions of decliners. In New Zealand, the benchmark index .NZ50 ended 0.8% higher at 11,704.62.
China stocks ended higher Wednesday, underpinned by gains in tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext and healthcare shares, after the state planner said the country would accelerate development of virus vaccines.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.17% at 3,279.71. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.36% at 4,652.33. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.72% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index ended 1.735% higher.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 23 Sep 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:41am EDT
|144.15
|-0.18
|-0.12%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:42am EDT
|305.14
|+0.93
|+0.31%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:28am EDT
|1,294.24
|-1.95
|-0.15%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,346.49
|-13.81
|-0.06%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|23,742.51
|+25.66
|+0.11%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:15am EDT
|6,111.30
|+137.80
|+2.31%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,333.24
|+0.65
|+0.03%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:49am EDT
|1,264.01
|-3.62
|-0.29%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|4,917.96
|-16.14
|-0.33%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,892.72
|-1.56
|-0.03%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,279.71
|+5.41
|+0.17%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:44am EDT
|37,668.42
|-65.66
|-0.17%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,496.48
|-9.30
|-0.62%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|22 Sep 2020
|245.54
|+1.07
|+0.44%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
