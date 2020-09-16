Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares followed their US peers higher Wednesday, led by tech stocks, as investors awaited the Fed’s policy statement due later in the day for its view on the US economy.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1% to a 1-wk closing high. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.4% higher at 11,814.71.
Japanese stocks ended higher Wednesday on expectations that the Fed would reinforce its commitment to keeping rates low at a meeting later in the day.
The Nikkei 225 Index finished trade up 0.09% at 23,475.53. The broader Topix rose 0.21% to 1,644.35.
China and Hong Kong shares snapped a 3-session rally Wednesday, with consumer and healthcare stocks leading the losses as experts raised safety concerns about Chinese coronavirus vaccines.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.24% to 3,287.93 pts, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.43%
Asia- Pacific Indexes
Data as of 16 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|144.22
|+0.29
|+0.20%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:45am EDT
|315.31
|+1.48
|+0.47%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:45am EDT
|1,349.87
|+5.15
|+0.38%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,475.53
|+20.64
|+0.09%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:00am EDT
|24,718.42
|-14.34
|-0.06%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:53am EDT
|6,146.90
|+67.60
|+1.11%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:32am EDT
|2,435.92
|-7.66
|-0.31%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:01am EDT
|1,290.25
|+4.07
|+0.32%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,058.48
|-42.38
|-0.83%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,946.62
|-71.59
|-1.19%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,283.92
|-11.76
|-0.36%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:01am EDT
|39,150.35
|+106.00
|+0.27%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|15 Sep 2020
|1,531.28
|+19.92
|+1.32%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|14 Sep 2020
|237.23
|+1.24
|+0.53%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 5-0? These Products are for the On-the-Go Consumers Worldwide - September 16, 2020
- Mick Schumacher to Become F1 Star Like His Dad, says Ferrari Legend Ross Brawn - September 16, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - September 16, 2020