Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares followed their US peers higher Wednesday, led by tech stocks, as investors awaited the Fed’s policy statement due later in the day for its view on the US economy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1% to a 1-wk closing high. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.4% higher at 11,814.71.

Japanese stocks ended higher Wednesday on expectations that the Fed would reinforce its commitment to keeping rates low at a meeting later in the day.

The Nikkei 225 Index finished trade up 0.09% at 23,475.53. The broader Topix rose 0.21% to 1,644.35.

China and Hong Kong shares snapped a 3-session rally Wednesday, with consumer and healthcare stocks leading the losses as experts raised safety concerns about Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.24% to 3,287.93 pts, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.43%

Asia- Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 144.22 +0.29 +0.20% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:45am EDT 315.31 +1.48 +0.47% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:45am EDT 1,349.87 +5.15 +0.38% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,475.53 +20.64 +0.09% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:00am EDT 24,718.42 -14.34 -0.06% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:53am EDT 6,146.90 +67.60 +1.11% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:32am EDT 2,435.92 -7.66 -0.31% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:01am EDT 1,290.25 +4.07 +0.32% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,058.48 -42.38 -0.83% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,946.62 -71.59 -1.19% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,283.92 -11.76 -0.36% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:01am EDT 39,150.35 +106.00 +0.27% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 15 Sep 2020 1,531.28 +19.92 +1.32% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 14 Sep 2020 237.23 +1.24 +0.53%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!