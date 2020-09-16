Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares followed their US peers higher Wednesday, led by tech stocks, as investors awaited the Fed’s policy statement due later in the day for its view on the US economy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1% to a 1-wk closing high. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.4% higher at 11,814.71.

Japanese stocks ended higher Wednesday on expectations that the Fed would reinforce its commitment to keeping rates low at a meeting later in the day.

The Nikkei 225 Index finished trade up 0.09% at 23,475.53. The broader Topix rose 0.21% to 1,644.35.

China and Hong Kong shares snapped a 3-session rally Wednesday, with consumer and healthcare stocks leading the losses as experts raised safety concerns about Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.24% to 3,287.93 pts, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.43%

Asia- Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT144.22+0.29+0.20%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:45am EDT315.31+1.48+0.47%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:45am EDT1,349.87+5.15+0.38%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,475.53+20.64+0.09%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:00am EDT24,718.42-14.34-0.06%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:53am EDT6,146.90+67.60+1.11%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT2,435.92-7.66-0.31%
.SETISET Composite Index4:01am EDT1,290.25+4.07+0.32%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,058.48-42.38-0.83%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,946.62-71.59-1.19%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,283.92-11.76-0.36%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:01am EDT39,150.35+106.00+0.27%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI15 Sep 20201,531.28+19.92+1.32%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index14 Sep 2020237.23+1.24+0.53%

