Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares finished at their lowest in 2 months Wednesday, following a tech-led rout on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.2% to 5,878.6 at the close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 1.3% to finish the session at 11,739.11.

Japanese shares Wednesday dropped to their lowest in more than a week as global risk sentiment soured after an extended selloff in US heavyweight tech and Internet companies.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 1.04% lower to 23,032.54, while the broader Topix lost 0.96% to 1,605.40.

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped Wednesday, following Wall Street’s tech fall overnight.

China’s start-up board ChiNext , which is up 42% YTD, slumped over 3% Wednesday.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5% to 4,622.56 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.1% to 3,280.96 pts.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1% to 24,385.51 pts. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index slid 1.1% to 9,725.97

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 Sep 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:35am EDT140.89-1.32-0.93%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:56am EDT306.29-2.90-0.94%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:56am EDT1,297.44-9.33-0.71%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,032.54-241.59-1.04%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,468.93-155.41-0.63%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:20am EDT6,058.90-131.30-2.12%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT2,375.81-26.10-1.09%
.SETISET Composite Index4:11am EDT1,295.02+1.22+0.09%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,149.38-94.70-1.81%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,932.84-101.19-1.68%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:57am EDT3,254.63-61.79-1.86%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:12am EDT38,131.44-233.91-0.61%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:10am EDT1,499.49-19.83-1.31%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index7 Sep 2020231.90+0.49+0.21%

