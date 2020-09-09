Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares finished at their lowest in 2 months Wednesday, following a tech-led rout on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.2% to 5,878.6 at the close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 1.3% to finish the session at 11,739.11.

Japanese shares Wednesday dropped to their lowest in more than a week as global risk sentiment soured after an extended selloff in US heavyweight tech and Internet companies.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 1.04% lower to 23,032.54, while the broader Topix lost 0.96% to 1,605.40.

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped Wednesday, following Wall Street’s tech fall overnight.

China’s start-up board ChiNext , which is up 42% YTD, slumped over 3% Wednesday.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5% to 4,622.56 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.1% to 3,280.96 pts.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1% to 24,385.51 pts. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index slid 1.1% to 9,725.97

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 Sep 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:35am EDT 140.89 -1.32 -0.93% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:56am EDT 306.29 -2.90 -0.94% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:56am EDT 1,297.44 -9.33 -0.71% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,032.54 -241.59 -1.04% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,468.93 -155.41 -0.63% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:20am EDT 6,058.90 -131.30 -2.12% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:32am EDT 2,375.81 -26.10 -1.09% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:11am EDT 1,295.02 +1.22 +0.09% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,149.38 -94.70 -1.81% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,932.84 -101.19 -1.68% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:57am EDT 3,254.63 -61.79 -1.86% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:12am EDT 38,131.44 -233.91 -0.61% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:10am EDT 1,499.49 -19.83 -1.31% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 7 Sep 2020 231.90 +0.49 +0.21%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!