Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares finished at their lowest in 2 months Wednesday, following a tech-led rout on Wall Street.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.2% to 5,878.6 at the close of trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 1.3% to finish the session at 11,739.11.
Japanese shares Wednesday dropped to their lowest in more than a week as global risk sentiment soured after an extended selloff in US heavyweight tech and Internet companies.
The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 1.04% lower to 23,032.54, while the broader Topix lost 0.96% to 1,605.40.
China and Hong Kong stocks dropped Wednesday, following Wall Street’s tech fall overnight.
China’s start-up board ChiNext , which is up 42% YTD, slumped over 3% Wednesday.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5% to 4,622.56 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.1% to 3,280.96 pts.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1% to 24,385.51 pts. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index slid 1.1% to 9,725.97
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 9 Sep 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:35am EDT
|140.89
|-1.32
|-0.93%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:56am EDT
|306.29
|-2.90
|-0.94%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:56am EDT
|1,297.44
|-9.33
|-0.71%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,032.54
|-241.59
|-1.04%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,468.93
|-155.41
|-0.63%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:20am EDT
|6,058.90
|-131.30
|-2.12%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:32am EDT
|2,375.81
|-26.10
|-1.09%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:11am EDT
|1,295.02
|+1.22
|+0.09%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,149.38
|-94.70
|-1.81%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,932.84
|-101.19
|-1.68%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:57am EDT
|3,254.63
|-61.79
|-1.86%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:12am EDT
|38,131.44
|-233.91
|-0.61%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:10am EDT
|1,499.49
|-19.83
|-1.31%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|7 Sep 2020
|231.90
|+0.49
|+0.21%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
