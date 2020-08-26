Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares snapped 2 straight sessions of gainers Wednesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.7% lower to 6,116.4. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.3% higher at 12,031.51, marking its 4th straight session of gainers.

Japanese shares finished lower Wednesday as investors chose to book profits.

The benchmark Nikkei share average eased 0.17% to 23,257.17 by the midday break, after closing 1.35% firmer Tuesday. The broader Topix lost 0.35% to 1,619.5

China stocks declined Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in the tech-heavy startup board ChiNext, as investors booked profits after 2 straight sessions of sharp gainers following a historic reform to drive tech investment.

At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.1%, while Shanghai Composite index eased 1.1% to 3,337.03.

ChiNext fell 1.5%, and the STAR50 index lost 2.0%.

China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 1.0% to 4,679, 29.02 pts below the current value of the underlying index.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 26 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:38am EDT 142.49 -0.10 -0.07% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:39am EDT 320.47 +0.27 +0.08% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:18am EDT 1,339.06 +7.84 +0.59% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,290.86 -5.91 -0.03% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,491.79 +5.57 +0.02% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:14am EDT 6,294.50 -37.50 -0.59% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,369.32 +2.59 +0.11% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:57am EDT 1,322.55 +6.56 +0.50% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,340.33 +1.44 +0.03% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,931.33 -22.11 -0.37% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,329.74 -43.84 -1.30% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:34am EDT 39,073.92 +230.04 +0.59% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,549.58 -5.38 -0.35% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 25 Aug 2020 231.98 +2.68 +1.17%

