Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares snapped 2 straight sessions of gainers Wednesday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.7% lower to 6,116.4. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.3% higher at 12,031.51, marking its 4th straight session of gainers.
Japanese shares finished lower Wednesday as investors chose to book profits.
The benchmark Nikkei share average eased 0.17% to 23,257.17 by the midday break, after closing 1.35% firmer Tuesday. The broader Topix lost 0.35% to 1,619.5
China stocks declined Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in the tech-heavy startup board ChiNext, as investors booked profits after 2 straight sessions of sharp gainers following a historic reform to drive tech investment.
At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.1%, while Shanghai Composite index eased 1.1% to 3,337.03.
ChiNext fell 1.5%, and the STAR50 index lost 2.0%.
China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 1.0% to 4,679, 29.02 pts below the current value of the underlying index.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 26 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:38am EDT
|142.49
|-0.10
|-0.07%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:39am EDT
|320.47
|+0.27
|+0.08%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:18am EDT
|1,339.06
|+7.84
|+0.59%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,290.86
|-5.91
|-0.03%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|25,491.79
|+5.57
|+0.02%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:14am EDT
|6,294.50
|-37.50
|-0.59%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,369.32
|+2.59
|+0.11%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:57am EDT
|1,322.55
|+6.56
|+0.50%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,340.33
|+1.44
|+0.03%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,931.33
|-22.11
|-0.37%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,329.74
|-43.84
|-1.30%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:34am EDT
|39,073.92
|+230.04
|+0.59%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,549.58
|-5.38
|-0.35%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|25 Aug 2020
|231.98
|+2.68
|+1.17%
