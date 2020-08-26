Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday's World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares snapped 2 straight sessions of gainers Wednesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.7% lower to 6,116.4. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.3% higher at 12,031.51, marking its 4th straight session of gainers.

Japanese shares finished lower Wednesday as investors chose to book profits.

The benchmark Nikkei share average eased 0.17% to 23,257.17 by the midday break, after closing 1.35% firmer Tuesday. The broader Topix lost 0.35% to 1,619.5

China stocks declined Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in the tech-heavy startup board ChiNext, as investors booked profits after 2 straight sessions of sharp gainers following a historic reform to drive tech investment.

At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.1%, while Shanghai Composite index eased 1.1% to 3,337.03.

ChiNext fell 1.5%, and the STAR50 index lost 2.0%.

China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 1.0% to 4,679, 29.02 pts below the current value of the underlying index.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 26 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT142.49-0.10-0.07%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:39am EDT320.47+0.27+0.08%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:18am EDT1,339.06+7.84+0.59%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,290.86-5.91-0.03%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,491.79+5.57+0.02%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:14am EDT6,294.50-37.50-0.59%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,369.32+2.59+0.11%
.SETISET Composite Index5:57am EDT1,322.55+6.56+0.50%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,340.33+1.44+0.03%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,931.33-22.11-0.37%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,329.74-43.84-1.30%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:34am EDT39,073.92+230.04+0.59%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,549.58-5.38-0.35%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index25 Aug 2020231.98+2.68+1.17%

