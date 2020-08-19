Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Shanghai stocks finished lower Wednesday after 3 sessions running of gainers, as investors took profits while a trade talk delay with US dampened sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.24% to 3,408.13. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.5%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.63%, the consumer staples sector down 0.41%, the Real Estate index down 1.33%. The healthcare sub-index ended down 3.26% while the tech sector shed 2.9%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.95% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 3.266%.

Japan’s Nikkei gained Wednesday, as some tech firms rallied after US tech giants drove the S&P 500 to a record high overnight, and in USD terms the benchmark is very close to reaching a 30 yr high.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.26% at 23,110.61. The broader Topix edged up 0.18% at 1,613.73. In USD terms, it stood at 219.10, just 0.3% below its 2019 highs, which was the highest since Y 1990.

Australian shares closed at a 5-month high Wednesday, boosted by lower infections of the coronavirus in the country aiding sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 6,167.60, its highest close since 6 March 2020. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.8% lower to 11,751.3.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 19 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:36am EDT 141.50 +0.22 +0.16% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:36am EDT 313.94 -2.33 -0.74% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:37am EDT 1,316.17 +4.68 +0.36% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,110.61 +59.53 +0.26% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,178.91 -188.47 -0.74% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:18am EDT 6,314.10 +45.40 +0.72% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,360.54 +12.30 +0.52% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:49am EDT 1,308.67 -21.44 -1.61% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,272.81 -22.36 -0.42% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,042.12 -114.33 -1.86% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,408.13 -42.96 -1.24% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:53am EDT 38,618.59 +90.27 +0.23% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,575.38 -2.47 -0.16% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 18 Aug 2020 223.12 +5.83 +2.68%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!