Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Shanghai stocks finished lower Wednesday after 3 sessions running of gainers, as investors took profits while a trade talk delay with US dampened sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.24% to 3,408.13. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.5%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.63%, the consumer staples sector down 0.41%, the Real Estate index down 1.33%. The healthcare sub-index ended down 3.26% while the tech sector shed 2.9%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.95% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 3.266%.

Japan’s Nikkei gained Wednesday, as some tech firms rallied after US tech giants drove the S&P 500 to a record high overnight, and in USD terms the benchmark is very close to reaching a 30 yr high.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.26% at 23,110.61. The broader Topix edged up 0.18% at 1,613.73. In USD terms, it stood at 219.10, just 0.3% below its 2019 highs, which was the highest since Y 1990.

 Australian shares closed at a 5-month high Wednesday, boosted by lower infections of the coronavirus in the country aiding sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 6,167.60, its highest close since 6 March 2020. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.8% lower to 11,751.3.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 19 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:36am EDT141.50+0.22+0.16%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:36am EDT313.94-2.33-0.74%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:37am EDT1,316.17+4.68+0.36%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,110.61+59.53+0.26%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,178.91-188.47-0.74%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:18am EDT6,314.10+45.40+0.72%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,360.54+12.30+0.52%
.SETISET Composite Index5:49am EDT1,308.67-21.44-1.61%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,272.81-22.36-0.42%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,042.12-114.33-1.86%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,408.13-42.96-1.24%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:53am EDT38,618.59+90.27+0.23%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,575.38-2.47-0.16%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index18 Aug 2020223.12+5.83+2.68%

