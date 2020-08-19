Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Shanghai stocks finished lower Wednesday after 3 sessions running of gainers, as investors took profits while a trade talk delay with US dampened sentiment.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.24% to 3,408.13. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.5%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.63%, the consumer staples sector down 0.41%, the Real Estate index down 1.33%. The healthcare sub-index ended down 3.26% while the tech sector shed 2.9%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.95% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 3.266%.
Japan’s Nikkei gained Wednesday, as some tech firms rallied after US tech giants drove the S&P 500 to a record high overnight, and in USD terms the benchmark is very close to reaching a 30 yr high.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.26% at 23,110.61. The broader Topix edged up 0.18% at 1,613.73. In USD terms, it stood at 219.10, just 0.3% below its 2019 highs, which was the highest since Y 1990.
Australian shares closed at a 5-month high Wednesday, boosted by lower infections of the coronavirus in the country aiding sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 6,167.60, its highest close since 6 March 2020. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.8% lower to 11,751.3.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 19 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:36am EDT
|141.50
|+0.22
|+0.16%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:36am EDT
|313.94
|-2.33
|-0.74%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:37am EDT
|1,316.17
|+4.68
|+0.36%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,110.61
|+59.53
|+0.26%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|25,178.91
|-188.47
|-0.74%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:18am EDT
|6,314.10
|+45.40
|+0.72%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,360.54
|+12.30
|+0.52%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:49am EDT
|1,308.67
|-21.44
|-1.61%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,272.81
|-22.36
|-0.42%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,042.12
|-114.33
|-1.86%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,408.13
|-42.96
|-1.24%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:53am EDT
|38,618.59
|+90.27
|+0.23%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,575.38
|-2.47
|-0.16%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|18 Aug 2020
|223.12
|+5.83
|+2.68%
