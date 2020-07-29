Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s benchmark index posted the biggest gainer in a wk Wednesday as investors bought up shares after recent slumps, while the tech-focused STAR board soared on new listings.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 2.06% at 3,294.55, its best daily performance since 20 July.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.42% with its financial sector sub-index higher by 2.22%, the consumer staples sector up 0.82%, the Real Estate index up 1.12% and the healthcare sub-index up 4.04%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.9% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.783%.

Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR 50 Index spiked 5.45% on the day.

Japanese shares fell to 2.5 wk closing lows Wednesday as a stronger JPY and weak earnings reports hurt sentiment.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.15% to 22,397.11, the broader Topix lost 1.28% to 1,549.04.

Australian shares gave up early gains to finish lower Wednesday, as investors exercised caution in the face of a worsening domestic coronavirus crisis, and ahead of the FOMC policy decision and Key earnings reports.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 6,006.4 in low-trading volume after rising 0.5% earlier. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2% higher at 11,599.40.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:44am EDT135.71-1.75-1.27%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT307.77+1.50+0.49%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:28am EDT1,266.82-8.61-0.68%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,397.11-260.27-1.15%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,883.14+110.38+0.45%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:01am EDT6,128.00-18.80-0.31%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,263.16+6.17+0.27%
.SETISET Composite Index5:43am EDT1,338.35-2.57-0.19%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,111.11-1.88-0.04%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,966.27+39.16+0.66%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,294.55+66.59+2.06%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:43am EDT38,066.79-426.16-1.11%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,611.42+1.48+0.09%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index27 Jul 2020200.84+11.26+5.94%

