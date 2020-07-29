Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s benchmark index posted the biggest gainer in a wk Wednesday as investors bought up shares after recent slumps, while the tech-focused STAR board soared on new listings.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 2.06% at 3,294.55, its best daily performance since 20 July.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.42% with its financial sector sub-index higher by 2.22%, the consumer staples sector up 0.82%, the Real Estate index up 1.12% and the healthcare sub-index up 4.04%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.9% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.783%.

Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR 50 Index spiked 5.45% on the day.

Japanese shares fell to 2.5 wk closing lows Wednesday as a stronger JPY and weak earnings reports hurt sentiment.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.15% to 22,397.11, the broader Topix lost 1.28% to 1,549.04.

Australian shares gave up early gains to finish lower Wednesday, as investors exercised caution in the face of a worsening domestic coronavirus crisis, and ahead of the FOMC policy decision and Key earnings reports.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 6,006.4 in low-trading volume after rising 0.5% earlier. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2% higher at 11,599.40.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:44am EDT 135.71 -1.75 -1.27% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 307.77 +1.50 +0.49% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:28am EDT 1,266.82 -8.61 -0.68% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,397.11 -260.27 -1.15% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,883.14 +110.38 +0.45% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:01am EDT 6,128.00 -18.80 -0.31% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,263.16 +6.17 +0.27% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:43am EDT 1,338.35 -2.57 -0.19% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,111.11 -1.88 -0.04% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,966.27 +39.16 +0.66% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,294.55 +66.59 +2.06% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:43am EDT 38,066.79 -426.16 -1.11% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,611.42 +1.48 +0.09% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 27 Jul 2020 200.84 +11.26 +5.94%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!