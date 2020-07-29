Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s benchmark index posted the biggest gainer in a wk Wednesday as investors bought up shares after recent slumps, while the tech-focused STAR board soared on new listings.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 2.06% at 3,294.55, its best daily performance since 20 July.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.42% with its financial sector sub-index higher by 2.22%, the consumer staples sector up 0.82%, the Real Estate index up 1.12% and the healthcare sub-index up 4.04%.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.9% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.783%.
Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR 50 Index spiked 5.45% on the day.
Japanese shares fell to 2.5 wk closing lows Wednesday as a stronger JPY and weak earnings reports hurt sentiment.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.15% to 22,397.11, the broader Topix lost 1.28% to 1,549.04.
Australian shares gave up early gains to finish lower Wednesday, as investors exercised caution in the face of a worsening domestic coronavirus crisis, and ahead of the FOMC policy decision and Key earnings reports.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 6,006.4 in low-trading volume after rising 0.5% earlier. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2% higher at 11,599.40.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 29 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:44am EDT
|135.71
|-1.75
|-1.27%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:59am EDT
|307.77
|+1.50
|+0.49%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:28am EDT
|1,266.82
|-8.61
|-0.68%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,397.11
|-260.27
|-1.15%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,883.14
|+110.38
|+0.45%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:01am EDT
|6,128.00
|-18.80
|-0.31%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,263.16
|+6.17
|+0.27%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:43am EDT
|1,338.35
|-2.57
|-0.19%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,111.11
|-1.88
|-0.04%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,966.27
|+39.16
|+0.66%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,294.55
|+66.59
|+2.06%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:43am EDT
|38,066.79
|-426.16
|-1.11%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,611.42
|+1.48
|+0.09%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|27 Jul 2020
|200.84
|+11.26
|+5.94%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
