Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Thailand’s stock index reversed course to fall as much as 1% Wednesday after a spike in coronavirus cases sparked fears of another lockdown in the tourism-and-trade-reliant country, with the benchmark on course to end the year as one of the worst performers in Asia.

China’s blue-chip index and start-up board ChiNext both hit their highest in more than 5 yrs Wednesday, as Asian stocks hit a record on hopes of a strong economic recovery in Y 2021.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.4% at 5,113.71 pts, its highest close since June, 2015. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.1% to 3,414.45 pts. Shenzhen’s start-up board jumped over 3%, as investors bet on Green tech.

Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated from a more than three-decade high in early trade on Wednesday as investors locked in some profits after a rally, but the market stayed on course for a second year of gains.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.57% to 27,412.24 on the last trading day of the year. The broader Topix slipped 0.67% to 1,806.92.

Australian shares pulled back Wednesday, closing the last full session of Y 2020 in the red, as the country’s most populous city tightened COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year’s Eve and investors took cues from a weak session on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 0.27% at 6,682.4. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed down 0.2% to 13,217.14

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 30 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 25 Dec 2020 155.55 +0.35 +0.23% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 25 Dec 2020 320.74 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 25 Dec 2020 1,590.06 +0.00 +0.00% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 25 Dec 2020 26,656.61 -11.74 -0.04% .HSI Hang Seng Index 24 Dec 2020 26,386.56 +43.46 +0.16% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 24 Dec 2020 6,917.50 +24.90 +0.36% .KS11 KOSPI Index 24 Dec 2020 2,806.86 +47.04 +1.70% .SETI SET Composite Index 25 Dec 2020 1,486.31 +34.79 +2.40% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 23 Dec 2020 6,008.71 -14.58 -0.24% .PSI PSE Composite Index 23 Dec 2020 7,204.38 +1.99 +0.03% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 25 Dec 2020 3,396.56 +33.45 +0.99% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 24 Dec 2020 46,973.54 +529.36 +1.14% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 24 Dec 2020 1,641.17 -6.33 -0.38% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 24 Dec 2020 309.91 +8.76 +2.91%

