Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Thailand’s stock index reversed course to fall as much as 1% Wednesday after a spike in coronavirus cases sparked fears of another lockdown in the tourism-and-trade-reliant country, with the benchmark on course to end the year as one of the worst performers in Asia.

 China’s blue-chip index and start-up board ChiNext both hit their highest in more than 5 yrs Wednesday, as Asian stocks hit a record on hopes of a strong economic recovery in Y 2021.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.4% at 5,113.71 pts, its highest close since June, 2015. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.1% to 3,414.45 pts. Shenzhen’s start-up board jumped over 3%, as investors bet on Green tech.

Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated from a more than three-decade high in early trade on Wednesday as investors locked in some profits after a rally, but the market stayed on course for a second year of gains.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.57% to 27,412.24 on the last trading day of the year. The broader Topix slipped 0.67% to 1,806.92.

Australian shares pulled back Wednesday, closing the last full session of Y 2020 in the red, as the country’s most populous city tightened COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year’s Eve and investors took cues from a weak session on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 0.27% at 6,682.4. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed down 0.2% to 13,217.14

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 30 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index25 Dec 2020155.55+0.35+0.23%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index25 Dec 2020320.74+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index25 Dec 20201,590.06+0.00+0.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 22525 Dec 202026,656.61-11.74-0.04%
.HSIHang Seng Index24 Dec 202026,386.56+43.46+0.16%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index24 Dec 20206,917.50+24.90+0.36%
.KS11KOSPI Index24 Dec 20202,806.86+47.04+1.70%
.SETISET Composite Index25 Dec 20201,486.31+34.79+2.40%
.JKSEJakarta Composite23 Dec 20206,008.71-14.58-0.24%
.PSIPSE Composite Index23 Dec 20207,204.38+1.99+0.03%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index25 Dec 20203,396.56+33.45+0.99%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex24 Dec 202046,973.54+529.36+1.14%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI24 Dec 20201,641.17-6.33-0.38%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index24 Dec 2020309.91+8.76+2.91%

