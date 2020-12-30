Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan #Thailand
Thailand’s stock index reversed course to fall as much as 1% Wednesday after a spike in coronavirus cases sparked fears of another lockdown in the tourism-and-trade-reliant country, with the benchmark on course to end the year as one of the worst performers in Asia.
China’s blue-chip index and start-up board ChiNext both hit their highest in more than 5 yrs Wednesday, as Asian stocks hit a record on hopes of a strong economic recovery in Y 2021.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.4% at 5,113.71 pts, its highest close since June, 2015. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.1% to 3,414.45 pts. Shenzhen’s start-up board jumped over 3%, as investors bet on Green tech.
Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated from a more than three-decade high in early trade on Wednesday as investors locked in some profits after a rally, but the market stayed on course for a second year of gains.
The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.57% to 27,412.24 on the last trading day of the year. The broader Topix slipped 0.67% to 1,806.92.
Australian shares pulled back Wednesday, closing the last full session of Y 2020 in the red, as the country’s most populous city tightened COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year’s Eve and investors took cues from a weak session on Wall Street.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 0.27% at 6,682.4. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed down 0.2% to 13,217.14
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 30 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|25 Dec 2020
|155.55
|+0.35
|+0.23%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|25 Dec 2020
|320.74
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|25 Dec 2020
|1,590.06
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|25 Dec 2020
|26,656.61
|-11.74
|-0.04%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|24 Dec 2020
|26,386.56
|+43.46
|+0.16%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|24 Dec 2020
|6,917.50
|+24.90
|+0.36%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|24 Dec 2020
|2,806.86
|+47.04
|+1.70%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|25 Dec 2020
|1,486.31
|+34.79
|+2.40%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|23 Dec 2020
|6,008.71
|-14.58
|-0.24%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|23 Dec 2020
|7,204.38
|+1.99
|+0.03%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|25 Dec 2020
|3,396.56
|+33.45
|+0.99%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|24 Dec 2020
|46,973.54
|+529.36
|+1.14%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|24 Dec 2020
|1,641.17
|-6.33
|-0.38%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|24 Dec 2020
|309.91
|+8.76
|+2.91%
