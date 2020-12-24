Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China stocks finished lower Thursday, weighted down by tech shares after Beijing launched an antitrust probe into Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA).

China’s blue-chip index CSI300 fell 0.1% to 5,000.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,363.11. The tech heavy STAR Market dropped 2.1%, while the CSI TMT Index fell 1.5%.

Investor confidence in the tech sector was hit by news that China launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba’s e-Commerce and fintech empire.

The probe is part of a fast moving crackdown on monopolistic behavior in China’s booming internet space, a big setback for Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 0.54% at 26,668.35, edging closer to Monday’s high of 26,905, its highest mark since early 1991. The broader Topix gained 0.51% to 1,774.27.

Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese equities for the 2nd straight wk that ended on 18 December as progress on COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs globally raised investors’ risk appetite.

Overseas investors were net buyers of stocks worth 411.83 billion Japanese yen ($3.98-B) last week, marking their biggest weekly net buying in 4 wks, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They bought 241.82 billion yen worth of derivatives and 170.01 billion yen in cash equities markets, the data showed.

The Topix index gained 0.6% last week, and the Nikkei share average added 0.4%.

Australian shares were poised to rise Thursday, extending gains from the last session, The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 31.1-pt discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.7% higher Wednesday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2121 GMT.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:36am EST 155.20 +0.83 +0.54% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:59am EST 320.74 -4.80 -1.47% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:36am EST 1,591.07 +14.49 +0.92% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,668.35 +143.56 +0.54% .HSI Hang Seng Index 23 Dec 2020 26,386.56 +43.46 +0.16% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 23 Dec 2020 6,917.50 +24.90 +0.36% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,806.86 +47.04 +1.70% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:50am EST 1,451.52 +35.50 +2.51% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 23 Dec 2020 6,008.71 -14.58 -0.24% .PSI PSE Composite Index 23 Dec 2020 7,204.38 +1.99 +0.03% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,363.11 -19.21 -0.57% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:53am EST 46,946.58 +502.40 +1.08% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 23 Dec 2020 1,641.17 -6.33 -0.38% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 23 Dec 2020 301.15 -1.68 -0.55%

Have a healthy, Happy Christmas Holiday, Keep the Faith!