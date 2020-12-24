Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China stocks finished lower Thursday, weighted down by tech shares after Beijing launched an antitrust probe into Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA).
China’s blue-chip index CSI300 fell 0.1% to 5,000.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,363.11. The tech heavy STAR Market dropped 2.1%, while the CSI TMT Index fell 1.5%.
Investor confidence in the tech sector was hit by news that China launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba’s e-Commerce and fintech empire.
The probe is part of a fast moving crackdown on monopolistic behavior in China’s booming internet space, a big setback for Alibaba founder Jack Ma.
Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 0.54% at 26,668.35, edging closer to Monday’s high of 26,905, its highest mark since early 1991. The broader Topix gained 0.51% to 1,774.27.
Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese equities for the 2nd straight wk that ended on 18 December as progress on COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs globally raised investors’ risk appetite.
Overseas investors were net buyers of stocks worth 411.83 billion Japanese yen ($3.98-B) last week, marking their biggest weekly net buying in 4 wks, data from Japanese exchanges showed.
They bought 241.82 billion yen worth of derivatives and 170.01 billion yen in cash equities markets, the data showed.
The Topix index gained 0.6% last week, and the Nikkei share average added 0.4%.
Australian shares were poised to rise Thursday, extending gains from the last session, The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 31.1-pt discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.7% higher Wednesday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2121 GMT.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 24 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:36am EST
|155.20
|+0.83
|+0.54%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:59am EST
|320.74
|-4.80
|-1.47%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:36am EST
|1,591.07
|+14.49
|+0.92%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,668.35
|+143.56
|+0.54%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|23 Dec 2020
|26,386.56
|+43.46
|+0.16%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|23 Dec 2020
|6,917.50
|+24.90
|+0.36%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,806.86
|+47.04
|+1.70%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:50am EST
|1,451.52
|+35.50
|+2.51%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|23 Dec 2020
|6,008.71
|-14.58
|-0.24%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|23 Dec 2020
|7,204.38
|+1.99
|+0.03%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,363.11
|-19.21
|-0.57%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:53am EST
|46,946.58
|+502.40
|+1.08%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|23 Dec 2020
|1,641.17
|-6.33
|-0.38%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|23 Dec 2020
|301.15
|-1.68
|-0.55%
Have a healthy, Happy Christmas Holiday, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
