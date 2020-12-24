Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific



China stocks finished lower Thursday, weighted down by tech shares after Beijing launched an antitrust probe into Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA).

China’s blue-chip index CSI300 fell 0.1% to 5,000.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,363.11. The tech heavy STAR Market dropped 2.1%, while the CSI TMT Index fell 1.5%.

Investor confidence in the tech sector was hit by news that China launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba’s e-Commerce and fintech empire.

The probe is part of a fast moving crackdown on monopolistic behavior in China’s booming internet space, a big setback for Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 0.54% at 26,668.35, edging closer to Monday’s high of 26,905, its highest mark since early 1991. The broader Topix gained 0.51% to 1,774.27.

Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese equities for the 2nd straight wk that ended on 18 December as progress on COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs globally raised investors’ risk appetite.

Overseas investors were net buyers of stocks worth 411.83 billion Japanese yen ($3.98-B) last week, marking their biggest weekly net buying in 4 wks, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They bought 241.82 billion yen worth of derivatives and 170.01 billion yen in cash equities markets, the data showed.

The Topix index gained 0.6% last week, and the Nikkei share average added 0.4%.

Australian shares were poised to rise Thursday, extending gains from the last session, The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 31.1-pt discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.7% higher Wednesday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2121 GMT.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:36am EST155.20+0.83+0.54%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:59am EST320.74-4.80-1.47%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:36am EST1,591.07+14.49+0.92%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,668.35+143.56+0.54%
.HSIHang Seng Index23 Dec 202026,386.56+43.46+0.16%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index23 Dec 20206,917.50+24.90+0.36%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,806.86+47.04+1.70%
.SETISET Composite Index4:50am EST1,451.52+35.50+2.51%
.JKSEJakarta Composite23 Dec 20206,008.71-14.58-0.24%
.PSIPSE Composite Index23 Dec 20207,204.38+1.99+0.03%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,363.11-19.21-0.57%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:53am EST46,946.58+502.40+1.08%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI23 Dec 20201,641.17-6.33-0.38%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index23 Dec 2020301.15-1.68-0.55%

