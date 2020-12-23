Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China shares finished higher Wednesday, buoyed by optimism that policymakers would likely avoid sudden credit policy tightening in Y 2021 to support an economic recovery from its virus-induced slump.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.76% at 3,382.32, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.85%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.74%.
The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.11% while Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.32%.
Japanese stocks also finished higher Wednesday as investors bet the healthcare sector would continue to benefit from a prolonged battle with the coronavirus, technology shares rose as well.
The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.33% at 26,524.79, and the broader Topix rose 0.23% at 1,765.21.
Australian shares capped a 3-session losing streak to close higher Wednesday, after the country’s most populous state eased some COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas as new case numbers stayed low.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 6,643.1. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 1.4% to finish the session at a record high of 13,020.21.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 23 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:36am EST
|154.37
|+0.40
|+0.26%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:36am EST
|325.54
|+2.47
|+0.76%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:29am EST
|1,576.58
|+21.43
|+1.38%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,524.79
|+88.40
|+0.33%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,343.10
|+223.85
|+0.86%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:03am EST
|6,892.60
|+47.10
|+0.69%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,759.82
|+26.14
|+0.96%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:51am EST
|1,416.02
|-8.37
|-0.59%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,008.71
|-14.58
|-0.24%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|22 Dec 2020
|7,204.38
|+1.99
|+0.03%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,382.32
|+25.54
|+0.76%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:54am EST
|46,444.18
|+437.49
|+0.95%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|22 Dec 2020
|1,647.50
|+15.58
|+0.95%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|22 Dec 2020
|302.83
|-2.21
|-0.72%
Have a healthy, Happy Holiday week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
