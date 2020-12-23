Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares finished higher Wednesday, buoyed by optimism that policymakers would likely avoid sudden credit policy tightening in Y 2021 to support an economic recovery from its virus-induced slump.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.76% at 3,382.32, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.85%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.74%.

The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.11% while Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.32%.

Japanese stocks also finished higher Wednesday as investors bet the healthcare sector would continue to benefit from a prolonged battle with the coronavirus, technology shares rose as well.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.33% at 26,524.79, and the broader Topix rose 0.23% at 1,765.21.

Australian shares capped a 3-session losing streak to close higher Wednesday, after the country’s most populous state eased some COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas as new case numbers stayed low.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 6,643.1. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 1.4% to finish the session at a record high of 13,020.21.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:36am EST154.37+0.40+0.26%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:36am EST325.54+2.47+0.76%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:29am EST1,576.58+21.43+1.38%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,524.79+88.40+0.33%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,343.10+223.85+0.86%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:03am EST6,892.60+47.10+0.69%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,759.82+26.14+0.96%
.SETISET Composite Index4:51am EST1,416.02-8.37-0.59%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,008.71-14.58-0.24%
.PSIPSE Composite Index22 Dec 20207,204.38+1.99+0.03%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,382.32+25.54+0.76%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:54am EST46,444.18+437.49+0.95%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI22 Dec 20201,647.50+15.58+0.95%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index22 Dec 2020302.83-2.21-0.72%

