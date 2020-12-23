Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China shares finished higher Wednesday, buoyed by optimism that policymakers would likely avoid sudden credit policy tightening in Y 2021 to support an economic recovery from its virus-induced slump.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.76% at 3,382.32, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.85%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.74%.

The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.11% while Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.32%.

Japanese stocks also finished higher Wednesday as investors bet the healthcare sector would continue to benefit from a prolonged battle with the coronavirus, technology shares rose as well.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.33% at 26,524.79, and the broader Topix rose 0.23% at 1,765.21.

Australian shares capped a 3-session losing streak to close higher Wednesday, after the country’s most populous state eased some COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas as new case numbers stayed low.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 6,643.1. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 1.4% to finish the session at a record high of 13,020.21.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 23 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:36am EST 154.37 +0.40 +0.26% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:36am EST 325.54 +2.47 +0.76% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:29am EST 1,576.58 +21.43 +1.38% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,524.79 +88.40 +0.33% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,343.10 +223.85 +0.86% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:03am EST 6,892.60 +47.10 +0.69% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,759.82 +26.14 +0.96% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:51am EST 1,416.02 -8.37 -0.59% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,008.71 -14.58 -0.24% .PSI PSE Composite Index 22 Dec 2020 7,204.38 +1.99 +0.03% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,382.32 +25.54 +0.76% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:54am EST 46,444.18 +437.49 +0.95% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 22 Dec 2020 1,647.50 +15.58 +0.95% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 22 Dec 2020 302.83 -2.21 -0.72%

Have a healthy, Happy Holiday week, Keep the Faith!