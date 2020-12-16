Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China’s blue-chip index ended Wednesday as optimism over the continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy lifted consumer stocks, offsetting weakness in the tech sector.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index finished flat at 3,366.98, while its blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.18%. The consumer staples sector rose 1.08%, while the healthcare sub-index firmed 0.84%.
The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.065%, and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.32%.
Japanese shares closed higher on Wednesday tracking a Strong performance by Wall Street overnight.
The Nikkei share average climbed 0.26% at 26,757.40. The broader Topix gained 0.27% at 1,786.83.
Australian shares rose Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street gainers buoyed by a potential US coronavirus aid/relief/stimulus package.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to end at 6,679.2. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to finish at 12,828.99.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 16 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:36am EST
|156.23
|+0.40
|+0.26%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:36am EST
|325.15
|+4.10
|+1.28%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:32am EST
|1,586.59
|+13.93
|+0.89%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,757.40
|+69.56
|+0.26%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,460.29
|+253.00
|+0.97%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:23am EST
|6,916.70
|+50.00
|+0.73%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,771.79
|+14.97
|+0.54%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:50am EST
|1,482.09
|+4.88
|+0.33%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,118.40
|+108.27
|+1.80%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|15 Dec 2020
|7,299.70
|+71.97
|+1.00%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,366.98
|-0.25
|-0.01%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:48am EST
|46,666.46
|+403.29
|+0.87%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|15 Dec 2020
|1,681.41
|+7.39
|+0.44%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|15 Dec 2020
|284.81
|+2.95
|+1.05%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? Tender Loving Healthcare - December 16, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - December 16, 2020
- Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - December 16, 2020