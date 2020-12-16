Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China’s blue-chip index ended Wednesday as optimism over the continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy lifted consumer stocks, offsetting weakness in the tech sector.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index finished flat at 3,366.98, while its blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.18%. The consumer staples sector rose 1.08%, while the healthcare sub-index firmed 0.84%.

The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.065%, and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.32%.

Japanese shares closed higher on Wednesday tracking a Strong performance by Wall Street overnight.

The Nikkei share average climbed 0.26% at 26,757.40. The broader Topix gained 0.27% at 1,786.83.

Australian shares rose Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street gainers buoyed by a potential US coronavirus aid/relief/stimulus package.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to end at 6,679.2. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to finish at 12,828.99.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:36am EST 156.23 +0.40 +0.26% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:36am EST 325.15 +4.10 +1.28% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:32am EST 1,586.59 +13.93 +0.89% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,757.40 +69.56 +0.26% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,460.29 +253.00 +0.97% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:23am EST 6,916.70 +50.00 +0.73% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,771.79 +14.97 +0.54% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:50am EST 1,482.09 +4.88 +0.33% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,118.40 +108.27 +1.80% .PSI PSE Composite Index 15 Dec 2020 7,299.70 +71.97 +1.00% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,366.98 -0.25 -0.01% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:48am EST 46,666.46 +403.29 +0.87% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 15 Dec 2020 1,681.41 +7.39 +0.44% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 15 Dec 2020 284.81 +2.95 +1.05%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!