Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China’s blue-chip index ended Wednesday as optimism over the continued recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy lifted consumer stocks, offsetting weakness in the tech sector.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index finished flat at 3,366.98, while its blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.18%. The consumer staples sector rose 1.08%, while the healthcare sub-index firmed 0.84%.

The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.065%, and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.32%.

Japanese shares closed higher on Wednesday tracking a Strong performance by Wall Street overnight.

The Nikkei share average climbed 0.26% at 26,757.40. The broader Topix gained 0.27% at 1,786.83.

Australian shares rose Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street gainers buoyed by a potential US coronavirus aid/relief/stimulus package.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to end at 6,679.2. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to finish at 12,828.99.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:36am EST156.23+0.40+0.26%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:36am EST325.15+4.10+1.28%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:32am EST1,586.59+13.93+0.89%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,757.40+69.56+0.26%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,460.29+253.00+0.97%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:23am EST6,916.70+50.00+0.73%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,771.79+14.97+0.54%
.SETISET Composite Index4:50am EST1,482.09+4.88+0.33%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,118.40+108.27+1.80%
.PSIPSE Composite Index15 Dec 20207,299.70+71.97+1.00%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,366.98-0.25-0.01%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:48am EST46,666.46+403.29+0.87%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI15 Dec 20201,681.41+7.39+0.44%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index15 Dec 2020284.81+2.95+1.05%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

 

  , , , , ,

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific
  2. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  4. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific