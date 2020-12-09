Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

China shares closed lower Wednesday, led by losses in securities firms, as concerns over US relations weighed on sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.12% at 3,371.96. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.34%, with its sub-index tracking securities firms lower by 3.11%, the consumer staples sector down 0.92%, the Real Estate index down 1.35% and the healthcare sub-index down.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.57% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.764%

Japanese shares finished at a near 30-yr high Wednesday, as Britain’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout and seeming progress over a US stimulus deal boosted hopes of a swift global economic recovery, while upbeat domestic machinery data also buoyed sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.33% at 26,817.94, its highest closing since 17 April 1991. The broader Topix rose 1.17% at 1,779.42.

Australian shares extended gains into a 7th session Wednesday as markets advanced across the globe on positive COVID-19 vaccine news, while Infratil helped New Zealand stocks close at a record high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.6% higher at 6,728.5. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 1.3%, with Infratil Ltd leading gains after rejecting a NZ$5.37-B ($3.78-B) takeover offer from AustralianSuper.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:35am EST 155.55 +1.70 +1.10% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:36am EST 326.97 +1.50 +0.46% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:11am EST 1,568.89 +13.12 +0.84% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,817.94 +350.86 +1.33% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:09am EST 26,502.84 +198.28 +0.75% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:10am EST 6,965.40 +43.20 +0.62% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,755.47 +54.54 +2.02% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:49am EST 1,482.67 +3.75 +0.25% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 8 Dec 2020 5,944.41 +13.65 +0.23% .PSI PSE Composite Index 8 Dec 2020 7,102.66 -101.01 -1.40% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:00am EST 3,371.96 -38.21 -1.12% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:27am EST 46,103.50 +494.99 +1.09% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 8 Dec 2020 1,646.53 +14.83 +0.91% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 8 Dec 2020 276.73 +2.60 +0.95%

