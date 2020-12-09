Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares closed lower Wednesday, led by losses in securities firms, as concerns over US relations weighed on sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.12% at 3,371.96. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.34%, with its sub-index tracking securities firms lower by 3.11%, the consumer staples sector down 0.92%, the Real Estate index down 1.35% and the healthcare sub-index down.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.57% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.764%

Japanese shares finished at a near 30-yr high Wednesday, as Britain’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout and seeming progress over a US stimulus deal boosted hopes of a swift global economic recovery, while upbeat domestic machinery data also buoyed sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.33% at 26,817.94, its highest closing since 17 April 1991. The broader Topix rose 1.17% at 1,779.42.

Australian shares extended gains into a 7th session Wednesday as markets advanced across the globe on positive COVID-19 vaccine news, while Infratil helped New Zealand stocks close at a record high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.6% higher at 6,728.5. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 1.3%, with Infratil Ltd leading gains after rejecting a NZ$5.37-B ($3.78-B) takeover offer from AustralianSuper.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:35am EST155.55+1.70+1.10%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:36am EST326.97+1.50+0.46%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:11am EST1,568.89+13.12+0.84%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,817.94+350.86+1.33%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:09am EST26,502.84+198.28+0.75%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:10am EST6,965.40+43.20+0.62%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,755.47+54.54+2.02%
.SETISET Composite Index4:49am EST1,482.67+3.75+0.25%
.JKSEJakarta Composite8 Dec 20205,944.41+13.65+0.23%
.PSIPSE Composite Index8 Dec 20207,102.66-101.01-1.40%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:00am EST3,371.96-38.21-1.12%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:27am EST46,103.50+494.99+1.09%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI8 Dec 20201,646.53+14.83+0.91%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Dec 2020276.73+2.60+0.95%

