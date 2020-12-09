Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
China shares closed lower Wednesday, led by losses in securities firms, as concerns over US relations weighed on sentiment.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.12% at 3,371.96. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.34%, with its sub-index tracking securities firms lower by 3.11%, the consumer staples sector down 0.92%, the Real Estate index down 1.35% and the healthcare sub-index down.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.57% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.764%
Japanese shares finished at a near 30-yr high Wednesday, as Britain’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout and seeming progress over a US stimulus deal boosted hopes of a swift global economic recovery, while upbeat domestic machinery data also buoyed sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.33% at 26,817.94, its highest closing since 17 April 1991. The broader Topix rose 1.17% at 1,779.42.
Australian shares extended gains into a 7th session Wednesday as markets advanced across the globe on positive COVID-19 vaccine news, while Infratil helped New Zealand stocks close at a record high.
The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.6% higher at 6,728.5. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 1.3%, with Infratil Ltd leading gains after rejecting a NZ$5.37-B ($3.78-B) takeover offer from AustralianSuper.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 9 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:35am EST
|155.55
|+1.70
|+1.10%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:36am EST
|326.97
|+1.50
|+0.46%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:11am EST
|1,568.89
|+13.12
|+0.84%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,817.94
|+350.86
|+1.33%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:09am EST
|26,502.84
|+198.28
|+0.75%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:10am EST
|6,965.40
|+43.20
|+0.62%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,755.47
|+54.54
|+2.02%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:49am EST
|1,482.67
|+3.75
|+0.25%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|8 Dec 2020
|5,944.41
|+13.65
|+0.23%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|8 Dec 2020
|7,102.66
|-101.01
|-1.40%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:00am EST
|3,371.96
|-38.21
|-1.12%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:27am EST
|46,103.50
|+494.99
|+1.09%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|8 Dec 2020
|1,646.53
|+14.83
|+0.91%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|8 Dec 2020
|276.73
|+2.60
|+0.95%
