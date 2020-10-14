Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares inched down Wednesday as halted vaccine trials and uncertainty around a US fiscal stimulus package hit sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 6,191.30 by 0018 GMT, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 12,489.20, on track to gain for the 11th day running.

Japanese shares retreated Wednesday, following stalled COVID-19 vaccine trials and lack of agreement on additional US fiscal stimulus weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei share average eased 0.05% to 23,589.35 by the midday break, while the broader Topix lost 0.51% to 1,640.69.

China shares finished lower Wednesday, with property firms among the biggest laggards, on mounting pressure for raising cash under the government’s new debt-ratio caps, while profit-taking in agricultural stocks after recent sharp gains also weighed.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.56% to 3,340.78. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.66%, with its Real Estate index down 1.21% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.61%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 14 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:42am EDT144.17-0.45-0.31%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:42am EDT320.74+1.99+0.62%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:11am EDT1,374.29+4.03+0.29%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,626.73+24.95+0.11%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,667.09+17.41+0.07%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:56am EDT6,387.40-12.80-0.20%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,380.48-22.67-0.94%
.SETISET Composite Index5:48am EDT1,263.99-9.44-0.74%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,176.10+43.53+0.85%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,925.30+2.07+0.03%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,340.78-18.97-0.56%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:27am EDT40,794.74+169.23+0.42%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,523.25-1.95-0.13%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index12 Oct 2020254.68-0.02-0.01%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  

  , , ,

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific