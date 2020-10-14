Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares inched down Wednesday as halted vaccine trials and uncertainty around a US fiscal stimulus package hit sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 6,191.30 by 0018 GMT, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 12,489.20, on track to gain for the 11th day running.

Japanese shares retreated Wednesday, following stalled COVID-19 vaccine trials and lack of agreement on additional US fiscal stimulus weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei share average eased 0.05% to 23,589.35 by the midday break, while the broader Topix lost 0.51% to 1,640.69.

China shares finished lower Wednesday, with property firms among the biggest laggards, on mounting pressure for raising cash under the government’s new debt-ratio caps, while profit-taking in agricultural stocks after recent sharp gains also weighed.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.56% to 3,340.78. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.66%, with its Real Estate index down 1.21% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.61%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 14 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:42am EDT 144.17 -0.45 -0.31% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:42am EDT 320.74 +1.99 +0.62% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:11am EDT 1,374.29 +4.03 +0.29% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,626.73 +24.95 +0.11% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,667.09 +17.41 +0.07% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:56am EDT 6,387.40 -12.80 -0.20% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,380.48 -22.67 -0.94% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:48am EDT 1,263.99 -9.44 -0.74% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,176.10 +43.53 +0.85% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,925.30 +2.07 +0.03% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,340.78 -18.97 -0.56% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:27am EDT 40,794.74 +169.23 +0.42% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,523.25 -1.95 -0.13% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 12 Oct 2020 254.68 -0.02 -0.01%

