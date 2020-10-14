Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares inched down Wednesday as halted vaccine trials and uncertainty around a US fiscal stimulus package hit sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 6,191.30 by 0018 GMT, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 12,489.20, on track to gain for the 11th day running.
Japanese shares retreated Wednesday, following stalled COVID-19 vaccine trials and lack of agreement on additional US fiscal stimulus weighed on market sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei share average eased 0.05% to 23,589.35 by the midday break, while the broader Topix lost 0.51% to 1,640.69.
China shares finished lower Wednesday, with property firms among the biggest laggards, on mounting pressure for raising cash under the government’s new debt-ratio caps, while profit-taking in agricultural stocks after recent sharp gains also weighed.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.56% to 3,340.78. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.66%, with its Real Estate index down 1.21% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.61%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 14 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:42am EDT
|144.17
|-0.45
|-0.31%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:42am EDT
|320.74
|+1.99
|+0.62%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:11am EDT
|1,374.29
|+4.03
|+0.29%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,626.73
|+24.95
|+0.11%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,667.09
|+17.41
|+0.07%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:56am EDT
|6,387.40
|-12.80
|-0.20%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,380.48
|-22.67
|-0.94%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:48am EDT
|1,263.99
|-9.44
|-0.74%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,176.10
|+43.53
|+0.85%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,925.30
|+2.07
|+0.03%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,340.78
|-18.97
|-0.56%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:27am EDT
|40,794.74
|+169.23
|+0.42%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,523.25
|-1.95
|-0.13%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|12 Oct 2020
|254.68
|-0.02
|-0.01%
