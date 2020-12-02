Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

China stocks erased earlier gains to end flat Wednesday, with gains in property stocks offset by losses in healthcare, as investors paused following a recent rally on upbeat data pointing to a continued economic recovery.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.07% at 3,449.38.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index also ended flat, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 0.57% lower.

Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a 29-1/2-year high on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of a U.S. stimulus package and progress in a COVID-19 vaccine, but gains were capped by some profit-taking after a strong November rally.

Nikkei ended up 0.05% at 26,800.98, its highest closing since April 1991, extending its Bull run. The broader Topix rose 0.32% at 1,773.97, edging near a 2-yr peak touched last Friday,

Australian shares ended flat to little changed Wednesday as optimism over a Quarterly economic recovery was tempered by cautious comments from the central bank, escalating trade tensions with China also dented investor sentiment.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended flat at 12,728.69.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.