Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

China stocks erased earlier gains to end flat Wednesday, with gains in property stocks offset by losses in healthcare, as investors paused following a recent rally on upbeat data pointing to a continued economic recovery.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.07% at 3,449.38.

 China’s blue-chip CSI300 index also ended flat, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 0.57% lower.

Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a 29-1/2-year high on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of a U.S. stimulus package and progress in a COVID-19 vaccine, but gains were capped by some profit-taking after a strong November rally.

Nikkei ended up 0.05% at 26,800.98, its highest closing since April 1991, extending its Bull run. The broader Topix rose 0.32% at 1,773.97, edging near a 2-yr peak touched last Friday,

Australian shares ended flat to little changed Wednesday as optimism over a Quarterly economic recovery was tempered by cautious comments from the central bank, escalating trade tensions with China also dented investor sentiment.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended flat at 12,728.69.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index4:55am EST155.10+0.44+0.28%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:45am EST326.02-2.19-0.67%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:25am EST1,523.12+4.34+0.29%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,800.98+13.44+0.05%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,532.58-35.10-0.13%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:56am EST6,811.30-0.90-0.01%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,675.90+41.65+1.58%
.SETISET Composite Index4:46am EST1,417.95-2.92-0.21%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,813.99+89.25+1.56%
.PSIPSE Composite Index1 Dec 20207,080.62+71.06+1.01%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,449.38-2.56-0.07%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:23am EST44,618.04-37.40-0.08%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI1 Dec 20201,598.72-3.54-0.22%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index1 Dec 2020271.50+3.55+1.32%

