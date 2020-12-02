Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
China stocks erased earlier gains to end flat Wednesday, with gains in property stocks offset by losses in healthcare, as investors paused following a recent rally on upbeat data pointing to a continued economic recovery.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.07% at 3,449.38.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index also ended flat, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 0.57% lower.
Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a 29-1/2-year high on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of a U.S. stimulus package and progress in a COVID-19 vaccine, but gains were capped by some profit-taking after a strong November rally.
Nikkei ended up 0.05% at 26,800.98, its highest closing since April 1991, extending its Bull run. The broader Topix rose 0.32% at 1,773.97, edging near a 2-yr peak touched last Friday,
Australian shares ended flat to little changed Wednesday as optimism over a Quarterly economic recovery was tempered by cautious comments from the central bank, escalating trade tensions with China also dented investor sentiment.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended flat at 12,728.69.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 2 Dec 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|4:55am EST
|155.10
|+0.44
|+0.28%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:45am EST
|326.02
|-2.19
|-0.67%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:25am EST
|1,523.12
|+4.34
|+0.29%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,800.98
|+13.44
|+0.05%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,532.58
|-35.10
|-0.13%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:56am EST
|6,811.30
|-0.90
|-0.01%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,675.90
|+41.65
|+1.58%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:46am EST
|1,417.95
|-2.92
|-0.21%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,813.99
|+89.25
|+1.56%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|1 Dec 2020
|7,080.62
|+71.06
|+1.01%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,449.38
|-2.56
|-0.07%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:23am EST
|44,618.04
|-37.40
|-0.08%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|1 Dec 2020
|1,598.72
|-3.54
|-0.22%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|1 Dec 2020
|271.50
|+3.55
|+1.32%
