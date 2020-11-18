Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

China stocks edged up Wednesday as investors cheered the government’s pledge to implement additional policy measures to prop up the virus-ravaged broad economy.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.47% at 3,355.69 pts, while China’s blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 0.15%.

The Hang Seng Index advanced Wednesday the index was up 0.6% at 26,572.66, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.91% at 10,646.05.

Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated Wednesday from a more than 29-yr closing high notched a day earlier, as soaring COVID-19 cases paused a global equity rally fuelled by vaccine hopes.

The benchmark Nikkei share average dropped 0.76% to 25,817.18. The broader Topix lost 0.53% to 1,725.50.

Australian shares finished higher Wednesday to hit their highest in 9 months after the central bank governor said the country is “on the road back”, while gold stocks advanced as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally lifted bullion prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 6,532 points by 2353 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded 0.5% lower by 0056 GMT.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EST 150.67 -1.22 -0.80% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:45am EST 327.25 +1.88 +0.58% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:25am EST 1,483.76 +8.99 +0.61% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 25,728.14 -286.48 -1.10% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,544.29 +129.20 +0.49% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:09am EST 6,726.50 +28.70 +0.43% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,545.64 +6.49 +0.26% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:58am EST 1,364.59 +14.78 +1.09% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,557.52 +27.58 +0.50% .PSI PSE Composite Index 17 Nov 2020 7,051.78 +92.64 +1.33% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:00am EST 3,347.30 +7.41 +0.22% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:23am EST 44,180.05 +227.34 +0.52% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 17 Nov 2020 1,604.75 -5.40 -0.34% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 17 Nov 2020 267.40 +0.74 +0.28%

