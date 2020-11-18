Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

China stocks edged up Wednesday as investors cheered the government’s pledge to implement additional policy measures to prop up the virus-ravaged broad economy.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.47% at 3,355.69 pts, while China’s blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 0.15%.

The Hang Seng Index advanced Wednesday the index was up 0.6% at 26,572.66, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.91% at 10,646.05.

Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated Wednesday from a more than 29-yr closing high notched a day earlier, as soaring COVID-19 cases paused a global equity rally fuelled by vaccine hopes.

The benchmark Nikkei share average dropped 0.76% to 25,817.18. The broader Topix lost 0.53% to 1,725.50.

Australian shares finished higher Wednesday to hit their highest in 9 months after the central bank governor said the country is “on the road back”, while gold stocks advanced as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally lifted bullion prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 6,532 points by 2353 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded 0.5% lower by 0056 GMT. 

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EST150.67-1.22-0.80%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:45am EST327.25+1.88+0.58%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:25am EST1,483.76+8.99+0.61%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST25,728.14-286.48-1.10%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,544.29+129.20+0.49%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:09am EST6,726.50+28.70+0.43%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,545.64+6.49+0.26%
.SETISET Composite Index4:58am EST1,364.59+14.78+1.09%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,557.52+27.58+0.50%
.PSIPSE Composite Index17 Nov 20207,051.78+92.64+1.33%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:00am EST3,347.30+7.41+0.22%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:23am EST44,180.05+227.34+0.52%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI17 Nov 20201,604.75-5.40-0.34%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index17 Nov 2020267.40+0.74+0.28%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

