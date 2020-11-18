Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
China stocks edged up Wednesday as investors cheered the government’s pledge to implement additional policy measures to prop up the virus-ravaged broad economy.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.47% at 3,355.69 pts, while China’s blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 0.15%.
The Hang Seng Index advanced Wednesday the index was up 0.6% at 26,572.66, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.91% at 10,646.05.
Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated Wednesday from a more than 29-yr closing high notched a day earlier, as soaring COVID-19 cases paused a global equity rally fuelled by vaccine hopes.
The benchmark Nikkei share average dropped 0.76% to 25,817.18. The broader Topix lost 0.53% to 1,725.50.
Australian shares finished higher Wednesday to hit their highest in 9 months after the central bank governor said the country is “on the road back”, while gold stocks advanced as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally lifted bullion prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 6,532 points by 2353 GMT. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded 0.5% lower by 0056 GMT.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 18 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:45am EST
|150.67
|-1.22
|-0.80%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:45am EST
|327.25
|+1.88
|+0.58%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:25am EST
|1,483.76
|+8.99
|+0.61%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|25,728.14
|-286.48
|-1.10%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,544.29
|+129.20
|+0.49%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:09am EST
|6,726.50
|+28.70
|+0.43%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,545.64
|+6.49
|+0.26%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:58am EST
|1,364.59
|+14.78
|+1.09%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,557.52
|+27.58
|+0.50%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|17 Nov 2020
|7,051.78
|+92.64
|+1.33%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:00am EST
|3,347.30
|+7.41
|+0.22%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:23am EST
|44,180.05
|+227.34
|+0.52%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|17 Nov 2020
|1,604.75
|-5.40
|-0.34%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|17 Nov 2020
|267.40
|+0.74
|+0.28%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Vaccine Ready for Regulators Proves 95% Effective, Has $1.95-B Deal with US Government - November 18, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - November 18, 2020
- Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific - November 18, 2020