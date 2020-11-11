Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

China stocks closed lower Wednesday, dragged down by concerns about tighter regulation over big tech companies weighed on sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.53% to 3,342.20. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.99%, with its new energy vehicle sector sub-index down 3.56%, tech sub-index lower by 3.1% and the healthcare sub-index down 2.45%. The Real Estate index was up 1.38% and the bank sector sub-index added 0.7%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.93% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 3.306%.

 Japan’s Nikkei rose to close at a fresh 29-yr high Wednesday, as investors remained hopeful of a swift global economic recovery from the COVID-19 chaos on vaccine-related developments.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 1.78% higher at 25,349.60, marking its highest closing mark since June 1991.

The index also extended gains to a 7th session running, its longest rally since October 2019.

The broader Topix gained 1.66% at 1,723.65, all but 3 of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher.

Australia shares ended higher Wednesday for a 5th session running, powered by financial and energy stocks, as promising news regarding an effective COVID-19 vaccine stoked hopes of a swift global economic recovery.

The Australian benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1.7% firmer at 6449.7.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished up 0.4% at 12665.63.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index6:08am EST151.39+2.48+1.67%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:37am EST319.15-11.00-3.33%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:16am EST1,450.72+11.02+0.77%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST25,349.60+444.01+1.78%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,226.98-74.50-0.28%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:28am EST6,651.10+107.10+1.64%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,485.87+33.04+1.35%
.SETISET Composite Index4:54am EST1,345.34+4.10+0.31%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,509.51+46.77+0.86%
.PSIPSE Composite Index10 Nov 20207,024.26-11.22-0.16%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,342.20-17.95-0.53%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:24am EST43,593.67+316.02+0.73%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI10 Nov 20201,570.08-4.99-0.32%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index10 Nov 2020261.16+1.93+0.74%


