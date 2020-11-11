Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

China stocks closed lower Wednesday, dragged down by concerns about tighter regulation over big tech companies weighed on sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.53% to 3,342.20. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.99%, with its new energy vehicle sector sub-index down 3.56%, tech sub-index lower by 3.1% and the healthcare sub-index down 2.45%. The Real Estate index was up 1.38% and the bank sector sub-index added 0.7%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.93% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 3.306%.

Japan’s Nikkei rose to close at a fresh 29-yr high Wednesday, as investors remained hopeful of a swift global economic recovery from the COVID-19 chaos on vaccine-related developments.

The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 1.78% higher at 25,349.60, marking its highest closing mark since June 1991.

The index also extended gains to a 7th session running, its longest rally since October 2019.

The broader Topix gained 1.66% at 1,723.65, all but 3 of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher.

Australia shares ended higher Wednesday for a 5th session running, powered by financial and energy stocks, as promising news regarding an effective COVID-19 vaccine stoked hopes of a swift global economic recovery.

The Australian benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1.7% firmer at 6449.7.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished up 0.4% at 12665.63.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 11 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 6:08am EST 151.39 +2.48 +1.67% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:37am EST 319.15 -11.00 -3.33% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:16am EST 1,450.72 +11.02 +0.77% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 25,349.60 +444.01 +1.78% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,226.98 -74.50 -0.28% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:28am EST 6,651.10 +107.10 +1.64% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,485.87 +33.04 +1.35% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:54am EST 1,345.34 +4.10 +0.31% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,509.51 +46.77 +0.86% .PSI PSE Composite Index 10 Nov 2020 7,024.26 -11.22 -0.16% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,342.20 -17.95 -0.53% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:24am EST 43,593.67 +316.02 +0.73% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 10 Nov 2020 1,570.08 -4.99 -0.32% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 10 Nov 2020 261.16 +1.93 +0.74%

