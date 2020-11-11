Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
China stocks closed lower Wednesday, dragged down by concerns about tighter regulation over big tech companies weighed on sentiment.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.53% to 3,342.20. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.99%, with its new energy vehicle sector sub-index down 3.56%, tech sub-index lower by 3.1% and the healthcare sub-index down 2.45%. The Real Estate index was up 1.38% and the bank sector sub-index added 0.7%.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.93% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 3.306%.
Japan’s Nikkei rose to close at a fresh 29-yr high Wednesday, as investors remained hopeful of a swift global economic recovery from the COVID-19 chaos on vaccine-related developments.
The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 1.78% higher at 25,349.60, marking its highest closing mark since June 1991.
The index also extended gains to a 7th session running, its longest rally since October 2019.
The broader Topix gained 1.66% at 1,723.65, all but 3 of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher.
Australia shares ended higher Wednesday for a 5th session running, powered by financial and energy stocks, as promising news regarding an effective COVID-19 vaccine stoked hopes of a swift global economic recovery.
The Australian benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1.7% firmer at 6449.7.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished up 0.4% at 12665.63.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 11 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|6:08am EST
|151.39
|+2.48
|+1.67%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:37am EST
|319.15
|-11.00
|-3.33%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:16am EST
|1,450.72
|+11.02
|+0.77%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|25,349.60
|+444.01
|+1.78%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,226.98
|-74.50
|-0.28%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:28am EST
|6,651.10
|+107.10
|+1.64%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,485.87
|+33.04
|+1.35%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:54am EST
|1,345.34
|+4.10
|+0.31%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,509.51
|+46.77
|+0.86%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|10 Nov 2020
|7,024.26
|-11.22
|-0.16%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,342.20
|-17.95
|-0.53%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:24am EST
|43,593.67
|+316.02
|+0.73%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|10 Nov 2020
|1,570.08
|-4.99
|-0.32%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|10 Nov 2020
|261.16
|+1.93
|+0.74%
