Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Australian shares ended 4 straight sessions of losses to close slightly higher Wednesday as gold miners gained and technology stocks rose following Afterpay’s strong earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.1% higher at 6,057.7. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed higher at 12,264.5.

Japanese shares fell Wednesday, pulled down by worries that surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the US could further damage an already-battered global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.32% to 23,410.75, the broader Topix lost 0.61% to 1,607.61.

China stocks rose Wednesday, led by gains in consumer and healthcare companies, as sentiment was lifted by hopes of a speedy economic recovery from the COVID-19 chaos.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.16% at 3,259.60 points.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.55%. The consumer staples sector jumped 2.55% and the healthcare sub-index gained 0.84%.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.3%. The start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 0.51% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index jumped 1.21%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 7:36am EDT 141.31 -0.46 -0.32% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:36am EDT 322.94 +2.53 +0.79% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,354.73 -16.03 -1.17% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,418.51 -67.29 -0.29% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,708.80 -78.39 -0.32% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:12am EDT 6,261.80 +14.60 +0.23% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,345.26 +14.42 +0.62% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:46am EDT 1,207.94 -1.01 -0.08% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 27 Oct 2020 5,128.23 -15.82 -0.31% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,377.79 -37.29 -0.58% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,269.24 +14.92 +0.46% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:56am EDT 39,922.46 -599.64 -1.48% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 27 Oct 2020 1,495.20 -5.15 -0.34% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 27 Oct 2020 246.47 -6.72 -2.65%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!