Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares ended 4 straight sessions of losses to close slightly higher Wednesday as gold miners gained and technology stocks rose following Afterpay’s strong earnings.
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.1% higher at 6,057.7. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed higher at 12,264.5.
Japanese shares fell Wednesday, pulled down by worries that surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the US could further damage an already-battered global economy.
The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.32% to 23,410.75, the broader Topix lost 0.61% to 1,607.61.
China stocks rose Wednesday, led by gains in consumer and healthcare companies, as sentiment was lifted by hopes of a speedy economic recovery from the COVID-19 chaos.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.16% at 3,259.60 points.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.55%. The consumer staples sector jumped 2.55% and the healthcare sub-index gained 0.84%.
The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.3%. The start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 0.51% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index jumped 1.21%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 28 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|7:36am EDT
|141.31
|-0.46
|-0.32%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:36am EDT
|322.94
|+2.53
|+0.79%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,354.73
|-16.03
|-1.17%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,418.51
|-67.29
|-0.29%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,708.80
|-78.39
|-0.32%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:12am EDT
|6,261.80
|+14.60
|+0.23%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,345.26
|+14.42
|+0.62%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:46am EDT
|1,207.94
|-1.01
|-0.08%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|27 Oct 2020
|5,128.23
|-15.82
|-0.31%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,377.79
|-37.29
|-0.58%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,269.24
|+14.92
|+0.46%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:56am EDT
|39,922.46
|-599.64
|-1.48%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|27 Oct 2020
|1,495.20
|-5.15
|-0.34%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|27 Oct 2020
|246.47
|-6.72
|-2.65%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
