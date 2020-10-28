Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares ended 4 straight sessions of losses to close slightly higher Wednesday as gold miners gained and technology stocks rose following Afterpay’s strong earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.1% higher at 6,057.7. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed higher at 12,264.5.

Japanese shares fell Wednesday, pulled down by worries that surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the US could further damage an already-battered global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.32% to 23,410.75, the broader Topix lost 0.61% to 1,607.61.

China stocks rose Wednesday, led by gains in consumer and healthcare companies, as sentiment was lifted by hopes of a speedy economic recovery from the COVID-19 chaos.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.16% at 3,259.60 points.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.55%. The consumer staples sector jumped 2.55% and the healthcare sub-index gained 0.84%.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.3%. The start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 0.51% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index jumped 1.21%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 28 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index7:36am EDT141.31-0.46-0.32%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:36am EDT322.94+2.53+0.79%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,354.73-16.03-1.17%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,418.51-67.29-0.29%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,708.80-78.39-0.32%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:12am EDT6,261.80+14.60+0.23%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,345.26+14.42+0.62%
.SETISET Composite Index5:46am EDT1,207.94-1.01-0.08%
.JKSEJakarta Composite27 Oct 20205,128.23-15.82-0.31%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,377.79-37.29-0.58%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,269.24+14.92+0.46%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:56am EDT39,922.46-599.64-1.48%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI27 Oct 20201,495.20-5.15-0.34%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index27 Oct 2020246.47-6.72-2.65%

