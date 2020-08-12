Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
Chinese shares fell for a 2nd session running Wednesday.
The Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.6% to 3,319.27. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7%. The smaller Shenzhen index lost 1.3%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index fell almost 2% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index dropped 2.2%.
Japanese stocks finished higher Wednesday as investors bought shares of major exporters on the back of a slightly weaker yen, although sentiment was cautious due to a stalemate in talks over additional US economic stimulus.
The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 0.41% at 22,843.96, with the industrial and consumer discretionary sectors leading gains. The broader Topix rose 1.23%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 12 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:45am EDT
|140.75
|+1.66
|+1.19%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:46am EDT
|310.87
|+0.99
|+0.32%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:06am EDT
|1,297.31
|-1.07
|-0.08%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,843.96
|+93.72
|+0.41%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|25,244.02
|+353.34
|+1.42%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:23am EDT
|6,257.00
|-15.10
|-0.24%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,432.35
|+13.68
|+0.57%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|11 Aug 2020
|1,336.84
|+14.83
|+1.12%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,233.45
|+43.29
|+0.83%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,995.00
|+41.06
|+0.69%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,319.27
|-21.02
|-0.63%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:23am EDT
|38,369.63
|-37.38
|-0.10%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,556.64
|-8.10
|-0.52%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|11 Aug 2020
|213.66
|-0.51
|-0.24%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
