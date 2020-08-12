Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Chinese shares fell for a 2nd session running Wednesday.

The Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.6% to 3,319.27. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7%. The smaller Shenzhen index lost 1.3%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index fell almost 2% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index dropped 2.2%​.

Japanese stocks finished higher Wednesday as investors bought shares of major exporters on the back of a slightly weaker yen, although sentiment was cautious due to a stalemate in talks over additional US economic stimulus.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 0.41% at 22,843.96, with the industrial and consumer discretionary sectors leading gains. The broader Topix rose 1.23%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:45am EDT 140.75 +1.66 +1.19% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:46am EDT 310.87 +0.99 +0.32% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:06am EDT 1,297.31 -1.07 -0.08% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,843.96 +93.72 +0.41% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,244.02 +353.34 +1.42% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:23am EDT 6,257.00 -15.10 -0.24% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,432.35 +13.68 +0.57% .SETI SET Composite Index 11 Aug 2020 1,336.84 +14.83 +1.12% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,233.45 +43.29 +0.83% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,995.00 +41.06 +0.69% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,319.27 -21.02 -0.63% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:23am EDT 38,369.63 -37.38 -0.10% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,556.64 -8.10 -0.52% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 11 Aug 2020 213.66 -0.51 -0.24%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!