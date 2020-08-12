Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Chinese shares fell for a 2nd session running Wednesday.

The Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.6% to 3,319.27. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7%. The smaller Shenzhen index lost 1.3%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index fell almost 2% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index dropped 2.2%​.

Japanese stocks finished higher Wednesday as investors bought shares of major exporters on the back of a slightly weaker yen, although sentiment was cautious due to a stalemate in talks over additional US economic stimulus.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 0.41% at 22,843.96, with the industrial and consumer discretionary sectors leading gains. The broader Topix rose 1.23%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:45am EDT140.75+1.66+1.19%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:46am EDT310.87+0.99+0.32%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:06am EDT1,297.31-1.07-0.08%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,843.96+93.72+0.41%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,244.02+353.34+1.42%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:23am EDT6,257.00-15.10-0.24%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,432.35+13.68+0.57%
.SETISET Composite Index11 Aug 20201,336.84+14.83+1.12%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,233.45+43.29+0.83%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,995.00+41.06+0.69%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,319.27-21.02-0.63%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:23am EDT38,369.63-37.38-0.10%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,556.64-8.10-0.52%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index11 Aug 2020213.66-0.51-0.24%

