Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#world #stock #markets #coronavirus #AsiaPacific
Australian shares closed higher Wednesday, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street, with material stocks providing a major lift to the domestic benchmark.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.88% at 6,052.9 pts, in its best day since 30 June. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1% at 11,610.52.
Japanese stocks rose Wednesday to a 5 wk high as encouraging results from a coronavirus vaccine study and optimism about swift economic growth supported expectations that corporate earnings would pick up in 2-H.
The Nikkei index settled 1.59% higher at 22,945.50 after hitting its highest mark since 10 June. The broader TOPIX index rose 1.56% at 1,589.51.
Hong Kong shares ended flat Wednesday, at the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 3.69 points, or 0.01%, at 25,481.58, reversing earlier losses recorded in the mid-day session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.14% to 10,390.54.
China shares ended lower Wednesday, at the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.56% to 3,361.30. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.29%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 2.26%, the consumer staples sector up 0.93%, the Real Rstate index down 2.88% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.78%.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 2.07% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.596%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 15 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:37am EDT
|139.30
|+2.09
|+1.52%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:45am EDT
|313.90
|+1.23
|+0.39%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:45am EDT
|1,226.47
|+16.16
|+1.34%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,945.50
|+358.49
|+1.59%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|25,481.58
|+3.69
|+0.01%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:19am EDT
|6,160.40
|+114.90
|+1.90%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,201.88
|+18.27
|+0.84%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:00am EDT
|1,354.01
|+12.94
|+0.96%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,075.80
|-3.32
|-0.07%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,016.51
|-156.30
|-2.53%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,361.30
|-53.31
|-1.56%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:59am EDT
|36,506.56
|+473.50
|+1.31%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:59am EDT
|1,585.56
|-13.19
|-0.83%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|13 Jul 2020
|219.03
|+0.89
|+0.41%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Kansas City Southern: Very Bullish this Top Railroad Stock, Seeing Strong 2-H - July 15, 2020
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) New Model Revealed as F164BCB - July 15, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - July 15, 2020