Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares closed higher Wednesday, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street, with material stocks providing a major lift to the domestic benchmark.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.88% at 6,052.9 pts, in its best day since 30 June. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1% at 11,610.52.

Japanese stocks rose Wednesday to a 5 wk high as encouraging results from a coronavirus vaccine study and optimism about swift economic growth supported expectations that corporate earnings would pick up in 2-H.

The Nikkei index settled 1.59% higher at 22,945.50 after hitting its highest mark since 10 June. The broader TOPIX index rose 1.56% at 1,589.51.

Hong Kong shares ended flat Wednesday, at the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 3.69 points, or 0.01%, at 25,481.58, reversing earlier losses recorded in the mid-day session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.14% to 10,390.54. 

 China shares ended lower Wednesday, at the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.56% to 3,361.30. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.29%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 2.26%, the consumer staples sector up 0.93%, the Real Rstate index down 2.88% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.78%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 2.07% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.596%. 

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 15 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:37am EDT139.30+2.09+1.52%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:45am EDT313.90+1.23+0.39%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:45am EDT1,226.47+16.16+1.34%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,945.50+358.49+1.59%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,481.58+3.69+0.01%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:19am EDT6,160.40+114.90+1.90%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,201.88+18.27+0.84%
.SETISET Composite Index5:00am EDT1,354.01+12.94+0.96%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,075.80-3.32-0.07%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,016.51-156.30-2.53%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,361.30-53.31-1.56%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:59am EDT36,506.56+473.50+1.31%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:59am EDT1,585.56-13.19-0.83%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index13 Jul 2020219.03+0.89+0.41%

