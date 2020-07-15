Wednesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#world #stock #markets #coronavirus #AsiaPacific

Australian shares closed higher Wednesday, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street, with material stocks providing a major lift to the domestic benchmark.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.88% at 6,052.9 pts, in its best day since 30 June. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1% at 11,610.52.

Japanese stocks rose Wednesday to a 5 wk high as encouraging results from a coronavirus vaccine study and optimism about swift economic growth supported expectations that corporate earnings would pick up in 2-H.

The Nikkei index settled 1.59% higher at 22,945.50 after hitting its highest mark since 10 June. The broader TOPIX index rose 1.56% at 1,589.51.

Hong Kong shares ended flat Wednesday, at the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 3.69 points, or 0.01%, at 25,481.58, reversing earlier losses recorded in the mid-day session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.14% to 10,390.54.

China shares ended lower Wednesday, at the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.56% to 3,361.30. The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.29%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 2.26%, the consumer staples sector up 0.93%, the Real Rstate index down 2.88% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.78%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 2.07% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.596%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 15 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:37am EDT 139.30 +2.09 +1.52% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:45am EDT 313.90 +1.23 +0.39% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:45am EDT 1,226.47 +16.16 +1.34% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,945.50 +358.49 +1.59% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,481.58 +3.69 +0.01% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:19am EDT 6,160.40 +114.90 +1.90% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,201.88 +18.27 +0.84% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:00am EDT 1,354.01 +12.94 +0.96% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,075.80 -3.32 -0.07% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,016.51 -156.30 -2.53% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,361.30 -53.31 -1.56% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:59am EDT 36,506.56 +473.50 +1.31% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:59am EDT 1,585.56 -13.19 -0.83% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 13 Jul 2020 219.03 +0.89 +0.41%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!