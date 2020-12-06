“We will not bend, We will not break, We will not yield, We will never give in, We will never give up, We will never back down, We will never, ever Surrender!”

#PresidentTrump #Americans #Georiga #Vote

“Americans know a truly great man when we see one“– Paul Ebeling

Saturday night President Trump spoke at a rally in Valdosta, Georgia in support of Georgia Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both facing a runoff election in early January.

President Trump said that he will easily and quickly win in Georgia if Governor Brian Kemp or Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger permit a simple signature verification, that has not been done yet, and will show large discrepancies.

President Trump said, “They cheat and they rigged the presidential election,” he said of Democrats. “But we will still win it. But they will try to rig this election, too.”

Georgia’s 5 January US Senate runoffs pit Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, will decide the Senate balance.

“You have to get out, you have to vote,” President Trump told a crowd of several thousand at the Valdosta regional airport. “You have to make sure you get every vote counted.”

President Trump reiterated his hammering of Georgia Republican Goveron Brian Kemp for refusing to go along with his demand to subvert the November election in the state.

“Your governor could stop it very easily, if he knew what the Hell he was doing,” he said.

The crowd responded with chants of “Stop the Steal.”

Earlier Saturday President Trump asked Kemp in a phone conversation to call a legislative session, which the governor refused, as part of the President’s effort to overturn the results. President Trump later hammered Governor Kemp on Twitter, accusing him of fighting harder against him than the “Radical Left Dems.”

Senators Loeffler and Perdue spoke before President Trump, underscoring the importance of getting the backing of the President’s base.

“America is counting on us,” Senator Loeffler said. “We have to get this job done. … If you don’t vote, we will lose this country.”

Senator Perdue also warned against Democratic control of the Senate telling the crowd, “We are the last line of defense.”

Many in the crowd acknowledged the importance of Republicans maintaining Senate control to keep alive the policies of President Trump’s 4 yrs.

The Georgia Senate races have riveted the attention of both leading political parties. Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Hussein Obama held rallies Friday in the state.

South Georgia is Key to Republican chances in the runoff. Valdosta’s surrounding Lowndes County voted 55% for President Trump in November.

Saturday’s rally was just like the rally events of the past 4 yrs where Trump flags flew from pickup trucks, and the crowd was dressed in Trump T’s, shirts and caps.

“The only way they win is they stuff the ballot box,” President Trump told the crowd, they agreed chanting USA, USA, USA!

President Trump called Governor Kemp “hapless” and said “ashamed that I endorsed him.”

