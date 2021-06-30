Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AR $COUR $CSX $FDX $HLF

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 30 June, as follows:

Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR): TD Securities upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Hold, and the firm raised the price target to 18.50 from 12. The consensus price target is at 14.63.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR): DADavidson resumed coverage with a Buy rating but cut the price target to 52 from 55. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 32.59 – 62.53.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX): Citigroup’s upgrade to Buy from Neutral included a price target raise to 116 from 35. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 67.16 – 104.87. Street analysts have a consensus price target of 106.17 for the stock.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX): BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating with a 372 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 134.92 – 319.90.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF): B Riley initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 70 price target. Shares have a consensus price target at 69.25.

Have a positive day, Keep the Faith!