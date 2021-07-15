Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$BILL $EL $LEVI $LULU $MLCO

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 15 July, as follows:

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL): Canaccord Genuity resumed coverage with a Buy rating and raised the price target to 223 from 150. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 77.87 – 197.71. It has a consensus price target at 173.79.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL): We raised the venerable perfume and fragrance company to Strong Buy from Market Perform and has a 375 price target. The posted consensus target is 336.81. EL is our long time ‘lipstick’ indicator.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI): Goldman Sachs started coverage on the venerable jeans and clothing maker with a Buy rating and a 36 price target. The consensus target is at 34.88.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU): Goldman Sachs started the yoga clothing and accessories giant with a Buy rating and a 447 price target. The consensus target for the popular company is 390.20.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLCO): CLSA’s upgrade to Buy from Outperform comes with a 19.96 price target. The consensus target is at 21.38. The last trade printed Wednesday was at 15.64.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!