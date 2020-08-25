Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

$ADI $BBY $DELL $FBC $SPT

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy

Below is our list for Tuesday, 25 August, as follows:

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was reiterated as Buy and its target price was raised to 134 from 120 at Citigroup.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its target price was raised to 135 from 100 at Raymond James.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to 75 from 55 at Citigroup.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC)  said that more and more people are refinancing their mortgages with rates so low. Shares closed at Monday at 31.41 and have a consensus price target of 38.14.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was started with a Buy rating and a 40 price target at Needham.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

added by Paul Ebeling on
